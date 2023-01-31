Video: UFC 283 ‘Fight Motion’ showcases Jamahal Hill’s masterful win over Glover Teixeira, Jessica Andrade’s dominance

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want to hear excuses about no Khabib Nurmagomedov after he wins at UFC 284
It’s been a long, long time since Alexander Volkanovski has been a betting underdog. The reigning UFC featherweight champion has been one of the most dominant forces in MMA since joining the UFC in 2016, racking up a 12-0 record and four defenses of his 145-pound belt en route to becoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Naturally, he’s been the betting favorite for the majority of that run. But that will change on Feb. 12 when Volkanovski vaults up to 155 pounds to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for two-division glory in the main event of UFC 284.
Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal was pressured into accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “He doesn’t think he’s gonna win either”
Ben Askren has explained why he doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal will defeat Gilbert Burns when they meet at UFC 287. It’s no secret that Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal don’t like each other. After all, ‘Gamebred’ was the one who knocked Askren out cold when they met back in 2019.
Ryan Bader believes Cain Velasquez was the “best” heavyweight not Bellator 290 opponent Fedor Emelianenko
Ryan Bader thinks Cain Velasquez is the best heavyweight ever. The heavyweight GOAT is one many have no clear-cut answer on, as some think it is Velasquez while others lean towards Fedor Emelianenko or even Stipe Miocic. Yet Bader believes Emelianenko’s resume is the best out of anyone but he thinks Velasquez was the most skilled.
Charles Oliveira explains why he will no longer callout Conor McGregor: “I’ve asked for this fight plenty of times and he never says anything”
UFC star Charles Oliveira has explained why he has decided to stop calling for a fight against Conor McGregor. For the longest time now, we’ve seen plenty of questions circulating regarding Conor McGregor. He hasn’t been seen for almost two years in the Octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Curtis Blaydes analyzes potential Jon Jones match up: ‘If we both connect, he’ll go backward’
Curtis Blaydes has been angling to fight Jon Jones for an awful long time. Unfortunately for “Razor,” he’s the odd man out in the recently booked Heavyweight title fight. Since Francis Ngannou has vacated the UFC throne, UFC opted to finally book Jones’ long-awaited Heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March, another man Blaydes has been trying to meet inside the Octagon. It’s also worth noting that Jones left Blaydes off his Heavyweight hit list, despite the fact that Blaydes is an elite contender at the top of his game.
MMAmania.com
FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)
Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
MMA Fighting
Eddie Hearn predicts ‘unbelievably limited’ Tommy Fury will get knocked out by Jake Paul
Matchroom Boxing exec Eddie Hearn may not get along with Jake Paul right now, but he’s picking “The Problem Child” over Tommy Fury. On Wednesday’s The MMA Hour, Hearn said Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury, is “unbelievably limited” and will crack under the pressure of Paul’s mental warfare.
MMAmania.com
No excuses! Alex Volkanovski doesn’t want Khabib asterisk from Makhachev mourners at UFC 284
Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski plans to steamroll current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) main event later this month in Perth, Western Australia, and when he does, “The Great” doesn’t want fans to blame it on the disappearing act from Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
MMAmania.com
Cormier: Derrick Lewis ‘absolutely done’ as a top heavyweight, will knockout Serghei Spivac anyway
Daniel Cormier knows a thing or two about Derrick Lewis. “DC” battled “The Black Beast” with the heavyweight title on the line atop the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2018, steamrolling the 265-pound fan favorite by way of second-round submission. In the years that followed, Cormier would retire in the wake of his Stipe Miocic trilogy while Lewis stayed afloat with a mediocre 5-4 record.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 290: Randy Couture, Rampage Jackson, Chuck Liddell and more to take part in Fedor’s retirement celebration
There’s a nostalgic feeling in the combat sports air this week as the career of one of the most storied fighters to ever grace a ring or cage will come to an end this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) as Fedor Emelianenko will make the competitive walk one final time.
MMAmania.com
UFC 284: Tiny Alex Volkanovski scarfing down 4,000 calories per day for Islam Makhachev fight — ‘It’s the worst’
I guess UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski learned nothing from former UFC welterweight titleholder Georges St-Pierre, who scarfed down everything in sight to help his transition to middleweight back in 2017, a strategy that led to lingering stomach issues. Then again, the “skills, bro” strategy failed to hold up in...
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s complete MMA retirement something I could never do
Fedor Emelianenko promises his fight at Bellator 290 will be his last, but unlike ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he knows he could never completely walk away from the sport. After retiring from competition in 2020, Nurmagomedov shocked the world when he effectively cut ties with MMA to return home to...
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor’s has already choose his next opponent for comeback in a summer sizzler – this will be some scrap!
Erguson was last in action last September in a short-notice showdown with the recently-departed Nate Diaz – which he lost via fourth-round submission. McGregor, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The Dubliner, however, is fighting fit and...
MMA Fighting
Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield elevated to new five-round main event of UFC Vegas 69
UFC Vegas 69 has a new headliner. The previously booked flyweight bout on Feb. 18 between Taila Santos and Erin Blanchfield has been elevated to a five-round main event, the UFC announced Friday. The news comes after UFC Vegas 69’s original main event, Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera, was rescheduled to headline the UFC’s March 25 event in San Antonio.
MMA Fighting
Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera rebooked to headline March 25 UFC event
Originally set to headline UFC Vegas 69, Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera has been rescheduled to front a March 25 UFC event. UFC President Dana White confirmed a report from SI.com about the rebooking of the fight, which takes place at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. It’s unclear at...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Fedor Emelianenko, Alexander Volkanovski, Scott Coker, and Eddie Hearn in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: A preview of this weekend’s upcoming events including Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: ‘Healthy’ Jiri Prochazka is the fighter to beat Jon Jones, according to ‘King Mo’ Lawal
Jiri Prochazka is the truth. The now-former champion is waiting on the sidelines until his eventual return to action after a severe shoulder injury forced him out of action. Prochazka is chomping, at the bit, hoping a title return bout takes place sooner rather than later. Ideally, Prochazka would face...
MMA Fighting
UFC heavyweight prospect Hamdy Abdelwahab receives 2-year suspension from USADA
UFC heavyweight prospect Hamdy Abdelwahab will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Abdelwahab, 30, has accepted a two-year suspension that stretches into the summer of 2024 for violations of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, USADA announced Friday. The Egyptian heavyweight tested positive for the anabolic agent metenolone and its metabolite in...
MMA Fighting
Bellator 290 weigh-in video
MMA Fighting has Bellator 290 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. In the main event, heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and former PRIDE champ Fedor Emelianenko can weigh no more than 265 pounds for their Bellator heavyweight title bout. The Bellator 290 official weigh-ins will...
