Video: UFC 283 ‘Fight Motion’ showcases Jamahal Hill’s masterful win over Glover Teixeira, Jessica Andrade’s dominance

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago
MMA Fighting

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want to hear excuses about no Khabib Nurmagomedov after he wins at UFC 284

It’s been a long, long time since Alexander Volkanovski has been a betting underdog. The reigning UFC featherweight champion has been one of the most dominant forces in MMA since joining the UFC in 2016, racking up a 12-0 record and four defenses of his 145-pound belt en route to becoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Naturally, he’s been the betting favorite for the majority of that run. But that will change on Feb. 12 when Volkanovski vaults up to 155 pounds to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for two-division glory in the main event of UFC 284.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Curtis Blaydes analyzes potential Jon Jones match up: ‘If we both connect, he’ll go backward’

Curtis Blaydes has been angling to fight Jon Jones for an awful long time. Unfortunately for “Razor,” he’s the odd man out in the recently booked Heavyweight title fight. Since Francis Ngannou has vacated the UFC throne, UFC opted to finally book Jones’ long-awaited Heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March, another man Blaydes has been trying to meet inside the Octagon. It’s also worth noting that Jones left Blaydes off his Heavyweight hit list, despite the fact that Blaydes is an elite contender at the top of his game.
MMAmania.com

FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)

Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’

UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
MMAmania.com

No excuses! Alex Volkanovski doesn’t want Khabib asterisk from Makhachev mourners at UFC 284

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski plans to steamroll current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) main event later this month in Perth, Western Australia, and when he does, “The Great” doesn’t want fans to blame it on the disappearing act from Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
MMAmania.com

Cormier: Derrick Lewis ‘absolutely done’ as a top heavyweight, will knockout Serghei Spivac anyway

Daniel Cormier knows a thing or two about Derrick Lewis. “DC” battled “The Black Beast” with the heavyweight title on the line atop the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2018, steamrolling the 265-pound fan favorite by way of second-round submission. In the years that followed, Cormier would retire in the wake of his Stipe Miocic trilogy while Lewis stayed afloat with a mediocre 5-4 record.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC heavyweight prospect Hamdy Abdelwahab receives 2-year suspension from USADA

UFC heavyweight prospect Hamdy Abdelwahab will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Abdelwahab, 30, has accepted a two-year suspension that stretches into the summer of 2024 for violations of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, USADA announced Friday. The Egyptian heavyweight tested positive for the anabolic agent metenolone and its metabolite in...
MMA Fighting

Bellator 290 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 290 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. In the main event, heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and former PRIDE champ Fedor Emelianenko can weigh no more than 265 pounds for their Bellator heavyweight title bout. The Bellator 290 official weigh-ins will...
INGLEWOOD, CA

