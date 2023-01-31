Read full article on original website
Related
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Keyfactor Achieves Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Compliance Certification
CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, today announced it is now Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v3.2 certified. Keyfactor’s PKI-based digital identity and integrity capability supports every facet of digital trust for devices that process, store and/or transmit cardholder data....
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Essential Team Building for Strong Cloud Security
Dependence on the cloud in the modern era is no secret. The growth in cloud applications for both professional and personal use has proved unrelenting as critical applications and services are made solely available through cloud access. In a press release, Gartner predicted a 20.4% increase in end-user spend on...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google Fi Customer Information leaked in a Cyber Attack
Google Fi, a wireless phone plan offered only to Alphabet Inc’s subsidiary customers, has confirmed a data breach that could have occurred because of a security incident on T-Mobile servers that leaked data related to millions of customers. Only a limited portion of customer data was reportedly leaked in...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
CISOs laxity towards cybersecurity is leading to more Cyber Attacks
Kelly Bissell, the Vice President of Microsoft Security disclosed his mind at the SiberX CISO Forum Canada and stated that the thinking of Chief Information Security Officer (CISOs) is leaving organizations vulnerable to sophistication filled cyber-attacks. And the only way to deal with the situation is to change the state...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
The top 8 Cybersecurity threats facing the automotive industry heading into 2023
The content of this post is solely the responsibility of the author. AT&T does not adopt or endorse any of the views, positions, or information provided by the author in this article. Most, if not all, industries are evolving on a digital level heading into 2023 as we take the...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Australia entities suffer Cyber Attacks and QUAD update
The Guardian’s Australian staff were targeted in a sophisticated cyber attack that led to the leak of personal information of 140 current and former staff members. And news is out that personal addresses and their salary info were accessed and stolen by hackers in the incident. Cybersecurity Insiders has...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Trace3 to Deliver Managed Detection and Response Service Powered by Deepwatch
TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deepwatch and Trace3, a premier provider of advanced technology consultation services and solutions, today announced the launch of Trace3 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services powered by Deepwatch. Together, Deepwatch and Trace3 will deliver end-to-end solutions that enable clients to keep pace with the dynamic cyber threat landscape and deliver exceptional service and security outcomes.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
LockBit Ransomware Attack on ION and Expeditors faces $2m lawsuit from customer
A serious cyber attack that took place on the servers of trading software service provider named ION is said to have affected its operations deeply, as the entire communication network was paralyzed for hours. Several of the trading clients took to their twitter accounts to express their anger over the...
Comments / 0