Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

Dozens of employees with City of Columbia protest outside City Hall

Dozens of employees with the City of Columbia protest outside City Hall, asking for better wages and benefits. The protest, which took place Monday night, was organized by the Laborer’s International Union of North America and Missouri Jobs with Justice. The Local 955 affiliate of LiUNA represents bus drivers, solid waste workers, mechanics, and other city employees. The union’s contract expires this year, and members are asking for an increase in pay and better benefits.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Feb. 3

Recreational marijuana will be available at some Missouri locations starting Friday. Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting today, but dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait to start selling until at least Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CPS superintendent apologizes for frustration surrounding drag show

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood issued an apology to parents and the community Wednesday, after some parents were upset that their child saw a drag performance at a city-sponsored diversity event two weeks ago. "For some, the city’s event demonstrated the importance of inclusion," Yearwood wrote in...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Trial to begin this summer for well-known Columbia businesswoman indicted for embezzlement

An August jury trial has been scheduled for an award-winning mid-Missouri businesswoman indicted for an alleged $1.5 million embezzlement and fraud scheme. A federal grand jury indicted 62-year-old Kathryn “Kat” Cunningham of Rocheport in early January on 38 counts, for allegedly using her payroll services company in the scheme. She’s the former chief executive officer and owner of Columbia-based Moresource Incorporated. Moresource closed in 2020.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Unfounded threat against Columbia high school investigated

Another unfounded threat surfaces against a mid-Missouri school, this time in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department says it received information from a source outside Missouri this morning about a possible school threat involving the initials RBHS, which could stand for Rock Bridge High School. Out of an abundance of caution, police worked with the Columbia Public Schools security staff to investigate the threat.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Housing Authority awarded funds for Kinney Point Resource Center

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Tuesday morning that it received $50,000 in funding to be put toward renovating the recently purchased Kinney Point Resource Center. The funds come from the Veterans United Foundation and adds to the previously awarded tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers

COLUMBIA − Drivers could soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

