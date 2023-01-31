Read full article on original website
KOMU
Columbia Citizens Police Review Board reunites for first training meeting in months
COLUMBIA- Members of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday for the first time in nearly six months. The meeting primarily focused on basic training operations and logistics of the group. Group leaders emphasized the importance of attendance, and showed a clear step-by step guide on how to file a complaint and an appeal.
KOMU
Recreational marijuana will be available at some Missouri locations starting Friday
BOONE COUNTY - Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting Friday, but dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait to start selling until at least Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday its Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving...
kjluradio.com
Dozens of employees with City of Columbia protest outside City Hall
Dozens of employees with the City of Columbia protest outside City Hall, asking for better wages and benefits. The protest, which took place Monday night, was organized by the Laborer’s International Union of North America and Missouri Jobs with Justice. The Local 955 affiliate of LiUNA represents bus drivers, solid waste workers, mechanics, and other city employees. The union’s contract expires this year, and members are asking for an increase in pay and better benefits.
KOMU
Stakeholders share feelings ahead of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board first training session
COLUMBIA − Both returning and new members of Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) are meeting Wednesday evening for the first of two training sessions after a nearly six-month pause. The city council voted to suspend the CPRB meetings in August 2022 after months of infighting, resignations and...
933kwto.com
Columbia Public Schools Issues Apology for Some Aspects of the Drag Show Controversy
The Columbia Public Schools Superintendent has written a letter to families apologizing to parents frustrated about the level of communication regarding last month’s diversity breakfast that included three drag queens who performed before students. The event, which was organized by the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs, has been blasted...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Feb. 3
Recreational marijuana will be available at some Missouri locations starting Friday. Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting today, but dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait to start selling until at least Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday...
KOMU
Boone County dispensary among the first to sell recreational marijuana
BOONE COUNTY- A Boone County dispensary became one of the first businesses to legally sell recreational marijuana Friday morning. Much like alcohol purchases, customers who are 21 and older have to show a valid form of I.D. Purchases are limited to three ounces of marijuana or less. The original date...
CPS superintendent apologizes, will review permission-slip process following drag performance
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood apologized to parents in a letter Wednesday following a drag performance at a diversity event held by the city two weeks ago where students were present. The post CPS superintendent apologizes, will review permission-slip process following drag performance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
CPS superintendent apologizes for frustration surrounding drag show
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood issued an apology to parents and the community Wednesday, after some parents were upset that their child saw a drag performance at a city-sponsored diversity event two weeks ago. "For some, the city’s event demonstrated the importance of inclusion," Yearwood wrote in...
KOMU
Judge orders county clerk to add Chuck Basye to Columbia school board election ballot
COLUMBIA – Former Missouri representative Chuck Basye will appear on Columbia's April school board election ballot. In a two-page order filed Tuesday, Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs directed County Clerk Brianna Lennon to add Basye's name to the list of candidates for school board. It comes after Judge Jacobs...
939theeagle.com
Trial to begin this summer for well-known Columbia businesswoman indicted for embezzlement
An August jury trial has been scheduled for an award-winning mid-Missouri businesswoman indicted for an alleged $1.5 million embezzlement and fraud scheme. A federal grand jury indicted 62-year-old Kathryn “Kat” Cunningham of Rocheport in early January on 38 counts, for allegedly using her payroll services company in the scheme. She’s the former chief executive officer and owner of Columbia-based Moresource Incorporated. Moresource closed in 2020.
kjluradio.com
Unfounded threat against Columbia high school investigated
Another unfounded threat surfaces against a mid-Missouri school, this time in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department says it received information from a source outside Missouri this morning about a possible school threat involving the initials RBHS, which could stand for Rock Bridge High School. Out of an abundance of caution, police worked with the Columbia Public Schools security staff to investigate the threat.
KOMU
Columbia Housing Authority awarded funds for Kinney Point Resource Center
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Tuesday morning that it received $50,000 in funding to be put toward renovating the recently purchased Kinney Point Resource Center. The funds come from the Veterans United Foundation and adds to the previously awarded tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development...
KOMU
Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers
COLUMBIA − Drivers could soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General won't back off legal threats against school district over a drag show
Earlier this month, drag performers from the group Nclusion Plus put on a musical show at the annual Columbia Values Diversity Breakfast. About 30 middle school students from Columbia Public Schools were among the 1,000 attendees. Missouri Attorney General Bailey subsequently sent letters to Columbia Public Schools arguing that the...
Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Parks and Recreation to hold meeting about Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion
Columbia Parks and Recreation will gather public input on the planned expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the fieldhouse in A. Perry Philips Park. Plans for the project include four additional hardwood courts, restrooms, office space, a meeting room and common areas, according...
Columbia Missourian
It's time to end the 'spiral of misunderstanding' about Columbia's diversity breakfast
The drag show performance at the Columbia Values Diversity breakfast and subsequent controversy got me thinking. While walking the dog in the winter cold, under a star-filled sky, I felt a wave of despair in how the public discussion had become so enflamed all around. About opinions in the Missourian:...
KOMU
MU looks to sell dairy farm for $4.8 million, reinvest in agriculture
A dairy farm that MU has owned since the 1950s is up for sale with a price tag of $4.8 million. The patch of land, listed as Midway Dairy Farm, is a 320-acre rectangle adjacent to MU’s Foremost Dairy Farm, located off Old Highway 40, about 10 miles northwest of downtown Columbia.
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
