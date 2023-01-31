Dozens of employees with the City of Columbia protest outside City Hall, asking for better wages and benefits. The protest, which took place Monday night, was organized by the Laborer’s International Union of North America and Missouri Jobs with Justice. The Local 955 affiliate of LiUNA represents bus drivers, solid waste workers, mechanics, and other city employees. The union’s contract expires this year, and members are asking for an increase in pay and better benefits.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO