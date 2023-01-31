Read full article on original website
Related
kbbi.org
Mysterious snow pile blocks beach access in Ninilchik
Wayside Road is a beach access street for the Deep Creek State Recreation Area, a popular fishing spot with sweeping views of Ninilchik. It's a steep pathway, ordinarily just a turn off from the Sterling Highway. But last week, members of a local road conditions Facebook group noted a huge...
kbbi.org
Remembering Lance Petersen, a cornerstone of the Peninsula performing arts community
A cornerstone of the Kenai Peninsula arts community has passed. Lance Petersen, founding member and artistic director of Pier One Theatre, career educator at Homer High School and Kenai Peninsula College and founding member of the KBBI Board of Directors died on Thursday, leaving scores of Alaskans who already carry on his work.
kbbi.org
Thursday Morning 02/02/23
A cornerstone of the Peninsula arts community has passed. Lance Petersen, founding member and artistic director of Pier One Theatre, career educator at Homer High School and Kenai Peninsula College and founding member of the KBBI Board of directors died on Thursday, leaving scores of Alaskans who already carry on his work.
kbbi.org
Wednesday Evening 02/01/23
A cornerstone of the Peninsula arts community has passed. Lance Petersen, founding member and artistic director of Pier One Theatre, career educator at Homer High School and Kenai Peninsula College and founding member of the KBBI Board of directors died on Thursday, leaving scores of Alaskans who already carry on his work; and early voting started Monday for this month’s special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor.
kbbi.org
Homer Chamber of Commerce hosts candidate forum ahead of special election for borough mayor
Kenai Peninsula Borough voters will elect a new mayor this month in a special election. The winner will serve through the next municipal election in October. Candidates Peter Micciche, Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings, Zach Hamilton and Dave Carey joined the Homer Chamber of Commerce for a live candidate forum at the Kachemak Bay Campus on Wednesday to talk about their visions for the borough and their qualifications for the seat.
kbbi.org
Board of education upholds Fischer firing
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education has upheld the district’s decision to fire Matt Fischer, a Soldotna physical education teacher who was let go in December following a years-long insurance dispute. At a public hearing Tuesday afternoon, the school board voted unanimously to affirm Fischer’s termination.
kbbi.org
Absentee voting underway for special mayoral election
Absentee in-person voting started Monday for next month’s special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor. Beginning this week at a handful of polling sites, voters can choose between four candidates for the borough’s top seat, left vacant by the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer. The winner of the special election will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October. The role is currently filled by interim Mayor Mike Navarre.
kbbi.org
Artists play with metal in February show
When it comes to art shows with open calls, especially really niche ones, Kenai Art Center Executive Director Alex Rydlinski used to keep his expectations low. “Every time we do an open call, we never know what to expect,” he said. “But with metal work, I had no idea there were this many people working in metal, working this creatively. There’s techniques that — I don’t even know how they put these things together.”
Comments / 0