Android Authority
How to delete your Instagram search history
Do you really want your wife to know you're searching for Britney Spears?. Every time you make a search on Instagram, that search term is recorded in your account. All of your previous searches can be seen underneath the search box, which is bad news if you’re….”searching for a gift for your wife.” Here’s how to quickly delete your Instagram search history from public view. Although, it should be noted that the search history is still available inside your account settings if you were to know where to look.
Android Authority
How to message yourself on WhatsApp
Note to self: don't forget the milk. WhatsApp has brought out a really neat new feature where you can send messages to yourself. Apart from schizophrenics, self-messaging can also be used by other users for sending themselves reminder notes, to-do lists, shopping lists, photos, voice notes, and more. If you sync your mobile WhatsApp with your desktop WhatsApp, the self-messaging feature may prompt you to ditch your to-list app and instead keep everything inside the encrypted WhatsApp ecosystem. Here is how to message yourself on WhatsApp.
Android Authority
How to delete stations on Pandora
Pandora is still one of the most popular music streaming services out there, but where it excels is in music discovery. It recommends music based on your favorite songs, artists, and genres. You can even create stations based on specific songs. But what happens when these stations get old, or you get tired of them? If you don’t want them clogging up your experience, we’ll teach you how to delete stations on Pandora.
Android Authority
How to change your Outlook (Hotmail) password
Keep your email activity private by changing your password. Outlook has become an increasingly popular option for people looking to start new email accounts. It integrates directly with Microsoft’s other products like Word and PowerPoint, and it can even make the sign-in process on a Windows-based computer easier. If you fear for your account’s safety, you can always change your password. This is how to change your Outlook password.
Android Authority
Poll: Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 series hot or not?
It's your time to tell us how you really feel about the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones. Today, Samsung officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and we even spent some hands-on time with the Galaxy S23. As expected, most of the leaks we reported over the past months were true. The phones carry many spec and design elements from previous years while adding in some new flourishes. Galaxy S23 pricing also remains the same, at least in the United States.
Android Authority
How to factory reset the Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung's Galaxy S23 series phones can be wiped clean in many ways. Here are all of the ways to factory reset your phone!. Samsung released some amazing flagships in the form of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three of them are powerful phones that should serve your needs flawlessly for the most part. But sometimes, you may find yourself in a situation where you need to factory reset your phone. Maybe you are planning to give or sell this phone to someone or are trading it in for another new Samsung flagship. Or maybe you have run into any unforeseen issues with the phone and are hoping a factory reset could solve it. We’re here to help! Here’s how you can easily factory reset the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Android Authority
How many software updates will the Galaxy S23 get?
You'll be fine until at least 2027. As impressive as the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is, the improvements over the Galaxy 22 series are mostly incremental. As a result, you might be thinking of sticking with your current handset or hoping to pick up a previous-generation phone at a deal price. This can be a savvy approach, but you should also consider how long Samsung will support your next phone. To this end, we’ve looked at how many software updates the Galaxy S23 will get.
Android Authority
How to find archived orders on Amazon
Many people share an Amazon account with their spouse, significant other, or relatives. This has lots of advantages, such as being able to share an Amazon Prime account or Kindle books, but it can also have its downsides as well. The main downside being that everyone will be able to see what you order on Amazon. If it’s a secret birthday present or something embarrassing, then that may not be information you want to have leak out. The solution? Archiving orders. Here’s how to find archived orders on Amazon.
Android Authority
Now at $699, has there ever been been a better time to buy a Galaxy S22?
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22 to $699. Unfortunately, there aren’t similar price reductions for the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. The all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be holding the spotlight, but Samsung also just revealed a pretty good deal on its previous generation model. 2022’s Galaxy S22 is now permanently discounted to $699. That’s $100 cheaper than its launch price or the cost of a new Galaxy S23.
Android Authority
23 great cases for your new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Just picked up Samsung's premium flagship? Time to keep it safe. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most powerful phone the company has ever released, but if you’re going to splash the cash, you’ll want to keep it safe. With that in mind, we’ve tested and selected the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases you can currently buy, no matter if you’re looking for rugged cases, thin cases, or something in between.
Android Authority
Poll: Are you planning to buy a new phone this year?
Has the state of the economy messed up your plans to buy a new phone this year?. Smartphone sales are at an all-time low. Even the past holiday season couldn’t compel people to buy new phones, and it seems things will remain down for a while as far as handset sales are concerned.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which should you buy?
The Pixel 7 Pro is the most powerful, most refined experience that Google has to offer. There's still work to be done, but the progress is clear to see.Read full review... Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the smaller models in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers larger storage capacities and a whopping 200MP camera. S Pen support and a 6.8-inch display make the Ultra ideal for note-takers on the go.Read full review...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🥀 The end for this smartphone giant?
Today on TDA, we talk Huawei's latest woes, ChatGPT, and the latest in Australia's search for a tiny radioactive capsule. 🌞 Good day all! It’s a busy, busy day here at Android Authority preparing for Galaxy Unpacked and the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch later. We’re expecting a full flagship smartphone lineup that could include a new Galaxy Book, too. Be sure to tune in at 1:00 PM ET today for the latest.
Android Authority
How to clear Google Play Store cache and data
Clearing the Play Store cache and data is the same as any other Android app. The Google Play Store is the heart and soul of Android devices. It’s where you get apps and games, and apps and games define your experience. However, sometimes the Play Store likes to act up. Deleting the app’s cache and data is a common troubleshooting step in these types of instances. We’ll show you how to clear Google Play Store cache and data.
Android Authority
Yo Samsung, if 200MP is better than 108MP, then 40MP is surely better than 12MP?
What's the full story with the Galaxy S22 Ultra's selfie camera?. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is official and at its helm is the Galaxy S23 Ultra, one of the biggest, baddest, and most powerful Android smartphones we’ve ever seen. The crown jewel of Samsung’s flagship? That new 200MP camera sensor on the back. It’s 92 more megapixels than its predecessor’s measly 108MP sensor and Samsung can’t stop singing its praises. What the company didn’t emphasize is that the front-facing sensor dropped from 40MP on the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12MP on the S23 Ultra. Oh, well, ಠ_ಠ.
Android Authority
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 alternatives: 6 phones to consider before you buy
The Galaxy S23 series is finally here, but there are plenty of other options on the market. Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 series, and they look like incremental upgrades over 2022’s Galaxy S22 trio. Some of the most notable upgrades include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset across the board, larger batteries for the S23 and S23 Plus, and a 200MP main camera for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Otherwise, you’ve still got a lengthy update pledge, the same cameras on the base and Plus models, and the same pricing (at least if you’re in the US).
Android Authority
Peacock no longer offers free tier to new users: A sign of things to come?
New users can only choose between the Premium and Premium Plus offerings. Peacock has reportedly stopped offering the free tier to new subscribers. The free tier is still available to existing subscribers, though. Peacock is one of a few big-name video streaming services with a free tier, offering ads and...
Android Authority
Samsung reveals its plans to start working on extended reality devices
The company has formed partnerships with Qualcomm and Google. Samsung revealed its plans to start working on extended reality devices. Samsung has partnered with Qualcomm and Google for its plans. Samsung is also forming service partnerships with Meta and Microsoft. The Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series aren’t...
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch vs Fitbit Sense 2: Which should you buy?
Whether Google admits it or not, the Pixel Watch is ostensibly this year’s Fitbit flagship. The watch comes toting Fitbit’s health and fitness features, albeit wrapped up in a stylish Wear OS cocoon. So how does the Fitbit Sense 2 fare against in-house competition? Read on for our Google Pixel Watch vs Fitbit Sense 2 comparison.
Android Authority
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases you can buy
Just picked up a new Galaxy S23 Plus? Time to keep it safe and stylish. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus hits a nice middle ground between the smallish Galaxy S23 and the feature-packed Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it’s still a fairly pricey phone that you’ll want to keep protected. With that in mind, we picked out the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases you can currently buy.
