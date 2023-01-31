On Monday, City Manager Janette Bower interviewed with the Soldotna City Council for the municipality’s city manager opening. One of four candidates under consideration, Bower joined the council via teleconference as part of a special session during which the candidates were questioned. The interview comes one week before the Feb. 6 Seward City Council executive session at which Bower’s performance review is scheduled to take place. In her résumé, dated Jan. 5, Bower described her reason for leaving as, “Opportunity to serve the City of Soldotna and further growth.” In the accompanying cover letter, she went on to describe open, honest communication and working collaboratively as managerial goals.

SOLDOTNA, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO