Read full article on original website
Related
kdll.org
Kenai Conversation: Economics of Cook Inlet fishing
This week on the Kenai Conversation, we spoke about changing trends in the Upper Cook Inlet commercial salmon fishery with Gunnar Knapp, a retired University of Alaska Anchorage economist who has studied Alaska salmon fisheries for decades, and Brent Johnson, a long-time Clam Gulch set-netter and member of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.
kdll.org
Mysterious snow pile blocks beach access in Ninilchik
Wayside Road is a beach access street for the Deep Creek State Recreation Area, a popular fishing spot with sweeping views of Ninilchik. It's a steep pathway, ordinarily just a turn off from the Sterling Highway. But last week, members of a local road conditions Facebook group noted a huge...
kdll.org
Remembering Lance Petersen, a cornerstone of the Peninsula performing arts community
A cornerstone of the Kenai Peninsula arts community has passed. Lance Petersen, founding member and artistic director of Pier One Theatre, career educator at Homer High School and Kenai Peninsula College and founding member of the KBBI Board of Directors died on Thursday, leaving scores of Alaskans who already carry on his work.
radiokenai.com
Area High School Seniors Receive Nominations For Military Academies
Appointment to a U.S. military academy for Kenai Central’s Samuel Baisden (2022 graduate of KCHS, currently attending UAF), Bridger Beck and SoHi’s Olivia Somers advanced to the next step with the nomination from the office of Alaska Representative Mary Sattler Peltola and the office of U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan.
radiokenai.com
M5.0 Earthquake Recorded 16 Miles South Of Mount Spurr
According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, a magnitude 5.0 event occurred at 05:48 AM on 2/2, located 68 miles deep and 36 miles W of Tyonek. This earthquake was felt in many Kenai Peninsula communities and as far as Anchorage.
sewardjournal.com
Bower interviews for Soldotna city manager position
On Monday, City Manager Janette Bower interviewed with the Soldotna City Council for the municipality’s city manager opening. One of four candidates under consideration, Bower joined the council via teleconference as part of a special session during which the candidates were questioned. The interview comes one week before the Feb. 6 Seward City Council executive session at which Bower’s performance review is scheduled to take place. In her résumé, dated Jan. 5, Bower described her reason for leaving as, “Opportunity to serve the City of Soldotna and further growth.” In the accompanying cover letter, she went on to describe open, honest communication and working collaboratively as managerial goals.
radiokenai.com
Community Rallies For Zach Armstrong Fundraiser
The rallying cry for the fundraising efforts for Kenai Central High School sophomore Zach Armstrong and the Armstrong family of Kenai has grown to become the rallying cry for the Central Peninsula and beyond as hundreds of community members and families joined forces to raise over $40,000 in a single event at the KCHS Zach Armstrong Fight Fundraising Event on Tuesday night.
kdll.org
Homer Chamber of Commerce hosts candidate forum ahead of special election for borough mayor
Kenai Peninsula Borough voters will elect a new mayor this month in a special election. The winner will serve through the next municipal election in October. Candidates Peter Micciche, Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings, Zach Hamilton and Dave Carey joined the Homer Chamber of Commerce for a live candidate forum at the Kachemak Bay Campus on Wednesday to talk about their visions for the borough and their qualifications for the seat.
kdll.org
Absentee voting underway for special mayoral election
Absentee in-person voting started Monday for next month’s special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor. Beginning this week at a handful of polling sites, voters can choose between four candidates for the borough’s top seat, left vacant by the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer. The winner of the special election will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October. The role is currently filled by interim Mayor Mike Navarre.
Comments / 0