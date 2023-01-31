Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
Related
utc.edu
State commissioner visits UTC to advocate for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities
Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Brad Turner visited the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to discuss expanding opportunities for students with disabilities and to bring awareness to career paths in early intervention, child and family studies and social work. The visit was a...
utc.edu
Endless enthusiasm: Chris Frishcosy brings energy to engineering students
The competition is to build a retention wall, six inches tall and six inches wide, that doesn’t crumble into a tiny landslide. The building material is “manufactured sand” made of granite rocks crushed into pieces the size of sand grains that are denser and hold together better when compacted.
utc.edu
Oh, Canada: Honors student Lake Best lands award to head north for summer research
For the third consecutive year, a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga student has been selected for a summer research internship with a Canadian university. Junior Lake Best, a Brock Scholar and communication major at UTC, was accepted into the Fulbright Canada Mitacs Globalink program—an international education experience under the Fulbright umbrella for U.S. students interested in traveling to Canada to undertake advanced research projects in their areas of interest.
WDEF
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga could see more affordable housing with new grant incentive for home builders
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The need for affordable housing in Chattanooga is growing, but how do you get developers to make more units available?. The City of Chattanooga is now offering federal grant money in hopes it will create a financial incentive for landlords, developers, and non-profit organizations that are in a position to make more rental locations available for people who need it.
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
chattanoogapulse.com
Health Department Alerts The Public Of A Recent Spike In Overdoses In Hamilton County
The Hamilton County Health Department would like to alert the public of a recent spike in overdoses. Over the last two days, our local hospitals have treated a significant increase in non-fatal overdoses. This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred from suspected...
georgiarecorder.com
Banker Johnny Chastain defeats Ralston widow in special election; N.E. Georgia House seat goes to runoff
North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain will be the newest Republican state representative from north Georgia, winning Tuesday’s runoff election and ending Sheree Ralston’s bid to succeed her late husband in the House chamber. House District 7 – which encompasses Blue Ridge, Ellijay and several surrounding communities in north...
Priority in-state target Marcellus Barnes Jr. talks Junior Day visit to Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt has made Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie ATH Marcellus Barnes Jr. a high priority in the 2024 cycle.
Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
WTVCFOX
'We spend the money:' Hamilton County Commissioners, mayor spar over Silverdale costs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taxpayers are paying for a mistake in Hamilton County, and county commissioners shared their concerns about it at their Wednesday meeting in a heated exchange with Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. As we've been reporting, the cost of an upgrade to the Silverdale Detention Center went...
WDEF
Hixson Dealing with Multiple Business Closings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of Hixson businesses have either recently closed or are about to close. Hixson has long been one of the primary retail districts in Chattanooga, serving residents of central and northern Hamilton County. However, in recent months if you’ve been up and down Hixson...
chattanoogapulse.com
City Announces Funding Opportunities To Incentivize Development Of Affordable Housing Units
Nearly $3 million in federal funds will become available to support the creation of affordable housing units across Chattanooga beginning in July 2023, as part of three local programs managed by the City’s Division of Housing and Community Investment. Funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
WTVCFOX
Non-violent offenders to help increase trash pickup in Hamilton County, mayor, D.A. say
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Convicted non-violent offenders in Hamilton County will have opportunities to serve part of their sentence helping to clean up Tennessee trash. Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp announced the new initiative on Tuesday. The Wamps say the goal is...
WTVCFOX
'Never looked worse:' Non-profit eyes increasing trash on Chattanooga Creek
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A local non-profit is noticing trash is collecting more and more in hotspots around the Scenic City. "Litter is increasing exponentially, it seems, everywhere," said Randy Whorton, Director of Wild Trails. During a recent Chattanooga City Council meeting Council member Carol Berz used the word trashy...
WDEF
Chattanooga named one of best places to travel worldwide in 2023
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — There’s excitement throughout Chattanooga, as the city was recently named one of the best places to travel in the world in 2023 by Forbes. The Scenic City was featured alongside Botswana, Spain, and the Canary Islands, among other destinations. The folks at Chattanooga Tourism Company...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Cleveland, Tennessee
Places to visit in Cleveland, TN. If you’re looking for things to do in Cleveland, Tennessee, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the area to visit friends and family or a business traveler, you can find plenty of things to do in the city.
WTVCFOX
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
tourcounsel.com
Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee
Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
Comments / 0