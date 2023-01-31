ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utc.edu

State commissioner visits UTC to advocate for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Brad Turner visited the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to discuss expanding opportunities for students with disabilities and to bring awareness to career paths in early intervention, child and family studies and social work. The visit was a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

Oh, Canada: Honors student Lake Best lands award to head north for summer research

For the third consecutive year, a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga student has been selected for a summer research internship with a Canadian university. Junior Lake Best, a Brock Scholar and communication major at UTC, was accepted into the Fulbright Canada Mitacs Globalink program—an international education experience under the Fulbright umbrella for U.S. students interested in traveling to Canada to undertake advanced research projects in their areas of interest.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga could see more affordable housing with new grant incentive for home builders

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The need for affordable housing in Chattanooga is growing, but how do you get developers to make more units available?. The City of Chattanooga is now offering federal grant money in hopes it will create a financial incentive for landlords, developers, and non-profit organizations that are in a position to make more rental locations available for people who need it.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Hixson Dealing with Multiple Business Closings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of Hixson businesses have either recently closed or are about to close. Hixson has long been one of the primary retail districts in Chattanooga, serving residents of central and northern Hamilton County. However, in recent months if you’ve been up and down Hixson...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga named one of best places to travel worldwide in 2023

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — There’s excitement throughout Chattanooga, as the city was recently named one of the best places to travel in the world in 2023 by Forbes. The Scenic City was featured alongside Botswana, Spain, and the Canary Islands, among other destinations. The folks at Chattanooga Tourism Company...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Cleveland, Tennessee

Places to visit in Cleveland, TN. If you’re looking for things to do in Cleveland, Tennessee, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the area to visit friends and family or a business traveler, you can find plenty of things to do in the city.
CLEVELAND, TN
tourcounsel.com

Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee

Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy