Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Crowds decry gender-affirming treatment ban in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds pleaded with lawmakers at the West Virginia Capitol on Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion. Doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republicans that a decision to ban gender-affirming care for youth would put children’s lives at risk. Transgender children attempt suicide at a disproportionately high rate. West Virginia has the largest per capita population of transgender youth in the nation. At least 88 bills seeking to restrict gender affirming care for minors or young adults have been introduced across 26 states. West Virginia’s measure prohibits gender-affirming surgery and hormone therapy for youth.
KEYT
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
A former leader of the Michigan state House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that included grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records. That’s according to documents filed in a northern Michigan court. The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against former House Speaker Rick Johnson and his wife over unpaid legal fees. Johnson is a Republican from Osceola County who served six years in the Legislature and is a former chairman of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board. The Associated Press left a telephone message for Johnson seeking comment.
KEYT
Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory. But state officials and Wichita-based Integra Technologies said Thursday that the $1.8 billion project won’t go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation’s chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly announced Kansas has an agreement with Integra Technologies for a 10-year package of tax breaks and reimbursement of expenses. State officials say the new plant would cover 1 million square feet and have 2,000 employees. The U.S. is trying to reverse a loss of capacity for making semiconductors and Congress last year approved $52 billion in grants and incentives.
KEYT
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are wading into the housing crisis with a proposal to free up vacant parcels of state-owned land that could be leased or sold at a discount for affordable housing projects. The proposal is part of a snowballing trend kicked off by cities utilizing city-owned parcels and has since spawned requests to the federal government to open up land for residential development. The bill was the Colorado Senate’s first of the session, emphasizing lawmakers’ focus on housing. It passed in Colorado’s Senate housing committee last month. Colorado owns about 55 vacant parcels, including about a dozen in and around Denver, that could potentially be used for affordable housing.
KEYT
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver has been found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida. Authorities said Friday that Gary Levin has been missing since Monday, when his family believes he picked up a customer in Palm Beach County, Florida. His red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami that day and later in north Florida. The vehicle was then seen Thursday evening in North Carolina and driver Matthew Flores was arrested following a police chase. Flores is a suspect in a slaying that occurred nearly a week before Levin went missing.
KEYT
NY man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Greene of Georgia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New York man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. The U.S. attorney’s office in Syracuse says 51-year-old Joseph Morelli pleaded guilty on Wednesday to threatening to harm Greene in several March 2022 calls to her Washington, D.C., office. Prosecutors say Morelli threatened in one call to “pay someone 500 bucks” to crack Greene’s skull with a baseball bat. Morelli faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on June 1. A message seeking comment was left with Morelli’s attorney from the federal public defender’s office.
KEYT
Florida lawmakers to meet for special session next week to address Disney’s special governing powers
Florida lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in Tallahassee next week to finalize their efforts to strip the Walt Disney Company of its special governing powers, the latest round of the yearlong feud between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant. House and Senate leaders informed lawmakers Friday...
KEYT
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida says it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after an security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It had the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, but the hospital has not yet characterized it as such. Victims often at least initially decline to confirm ransomware attacks. The hospital says it has been working with law enforcement. The hospital system provides care in over 20 counties in northern Florida and southern Georgia.
KEYT
Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary’s indictment
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general. Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent a letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, saying he believes Ostrowe “committed no wrongdoing.” He also wrote that former Attorney General Mike Hunter should have disqualified himself from any involvement in the investigation. Ostrowe was Stitt’s secretary of digital transformation and technology when he was indicted for bribery. Hunter dropped the charge when he resigned in 2021. Ostrowe is suing Hunter and the Oklahoma Tax Commission in district court, alleging he was maliciously indicted.
KEYT
Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former University of Mississippi chancellor says Republican Gov. Tate Reeves spoke privately with him years ago about the benefits of expanding Medicaid to people in low-wage jobs. Dr. Dan Jones spoke Thursday at a news conference organized by Democratic state lawmakers. Jones says Reeves acknowledged in 2013 or 2014 that expanding Medicaid would benefit Mississippi’s economy and provide health care to more residents in a state with poor health outcomes. Jones says Reeves told him he wouldn’t support the policy for political reasons. Reeves responded that Jones’ remarks were an “obvious lie.” Reeves has publicly opposed Medicaid expansion for years.
KEYT
Report: FBI investigating Santos fundraiser for sick dog
NEW YORK (AP) — A published report says federal authorities are investigating whether embattled New York Rep. George Santos raised $3,000 for life-saving surgery for a disabled veteran’s dog and then kept the money for himself. Politico reports that two FBI agents contacted U.S. Navy veteran Richard Osthoff on Wednesday on behalf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York. The local news site Patch reported last month that Santos set up a GoFundMe account to treat Osthoff’s dog but refused to turn over the funds. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he could not comment. A message seeking comment was left with Santos’ attorney.
Comments / 0