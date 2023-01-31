King County Homeless Authority’s 5-year plan estimated to cost $11.8B to carry out

(The Center Square) – The King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s housing plan could cost $11.8 billion, but some county officials are appalled at the price tag.

The authority’s five year plan emphasizes that the solution to homelessness is housing. An estimated 23,000 people would have to be served annually for the next five years to end unsheltered homelessness, according to the authority’s data. The current housing inventory count shows that 4,148 sleeping spaces are available throughout the county, whereas the estimated need in 2022 was 23,588 spaces.

Over five years, $8.4 billion in one-time capital costs would be needed for permanent housing for 48,000 households and temporary housing for as many as 36,000 households, according to the authority. Annual operating costs would be between $1.7 billion and $3.4 billion, depending on the rate at which additional permanent housing is created.

In comparison, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s 2023 budget is estimated to be $253 million. Funding stems from the City of Seattle, King County, Washington state, private foundations and the federal government.

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn said it breaks his heart to see the authority double down on policies on homelessness he deems as failures.

“[The King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s] jaw-dropping price tag will still fall short until we take seriously the need to instead prioritize funding from behavioral health facilities like Western State Hospital, more inpatient and outpatient drug rehabilitation programs and behavioral health crisis care centers being considered by King County right now,” Dunn said in a statement.

The authority’s 2022 point-in-time count revealed that there were 13,368 homeless people in the county by the end of the year. There were 11,751 in the last count that was recorded in 2020. The $11.8 billion requested means it would cost $882,705 per homeless person in King County.

Notably, the authority acknowledged that the point-in-time statistic is an undercount in its five-year plan.

The five-year draft plan was created through 38 workshops that engaged over 400 people during the summer of 2022. The authority is now seeking public feedback on the plan . Comments and feedback will be collected and shared with the authority’s Implementation Board and Governing Committee.