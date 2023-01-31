Read full article on original website
Warner Music Group (WMG) and Gamefam have teamed up to launch Rhythm City, a music-themed experience on Roblox. The innovative platform allows users to interact with artists from across the WMG portfolio. Additionally, users will be able to experience the music through social role-play, with access to digital goods that can be used in-game.
