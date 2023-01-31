Read full article on original website
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
BBC
How much should we care what the IMF thinks?
It was only on Friday that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, decried the forecasts of "doom" about the UK economy, taking on "the declinists" those who he said were permanently pessimistic about Britain's fate. When I pointed out to him that it was business investment and household income...
Why is the UK economy doing worse than the rest of the G7?
Factors behind IMF’s latest forecast which shows UK will be only large economy to contract this year
BBC
Fraud claims against Adani group spark political row in India
A US research firm's allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire have sparked a political row in India. Opposition leaders stalled the functioning of parliament for a second straight day on Friday as they demanded an investigation into the claims. The research firm accused Adani group firms of...
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
TechCrunch
Risilience, a climate analytics and risk assessment platform for enterprises, raises $26M
Spun out of the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Risk Studies (CCRS) back in 2021, Risilience says it has already amassed a number of high-profile enterprise customers, including Nestlé, Maersk, EasyJet, Burberry and Tesco. The raise comes as ESG (environmental, social, and [corporate] governance) startups across the spectrum...
U.K. hobbled by biggest labor strikes in more than a decade
London — An estimated half a million workers across multiple sectors in the U.K. went on strike Wednesday in the biggest industrial action Great Britain has seen in more than a decade. The strikers included teachers, civil servants, train and bus drivers, border officials and university staff demanding better pay and working conditions amid soaring inflation and energy prices — difficult circumstances that an IMF forecast suggests may have been exacerbated by Brexit."The government have been running down our education (system), underfunding our schools and underpaying the people who work in them," the National Education Union's joint general secretary, Kevin Courtney,...
Phys.org
More than half of cocoa from the world's largest producer cannot be traced to its origin
Published today in the journal Environmental Research Letters, a new study investigates the transparency and traceability of cocoa supply chains in Côte d'Ivoire, the world's largest cocoa producer. The results show that less than 45% of cocoa from Côte d'Ivoire can be traced back to the first buyer. The remaining 55% cannot, either because it is indirectly sourced by traders from intermediaries or exported by traders that disclose no information about their suppliers.
BBC
'Come clean' on impact of non-dom tax status, Labour urges
Labour has demanded the government publish internal estimates about the effect of abolishing "non-dom" tax status. The party says it wants ministers to "come clean" about the impact of keeping the "unfair" status ahead of the Budget on 15 March. It says scrapping non-dom rules would bring in £3.2bn a...
Sberbank Readies Ethereum-Compatible DeFi System For May 2023
Russia’s largest bank said the Ethereum-based platform will launch for open testing in March ahead of the main launch in May. The system will begin facilitating commercial operations at the end of April and MetaMask users will be able to connect to the DeFI platform. Friday’s news comes after...
'Frank' talks on Myanmar dominate ASEAN foreign ministers meeting
JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The conflict in Myanmar dominated the year's first meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Jakarta on Friday, with Indonesia's top diplomat saying that member states had "frank" discussions on the issue.
US News and World Report
Draghi Doesn't Want EU Envoy Job, Source Says, After Italy Backed Him
ROME (Reuters) - Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi is not interested in a new job as a European Union envoy, a source close to him said on Thursday, despite the Italian government saying earlier it would support him. German newspaper Handelsblatt reported this week that Draghi was...
China January factory activity rebounds - official PMI
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity rebounded in January, expanding for the first time since September 2022, official data showed on Tuesday, as the “exit wave” from zero-COVID passed through the population and production lines faster than expected.
Britain's finance ministry sets out draft rules to regulate cryptoassets
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing.
Myanmar resistance steadfast against army rule 2 years later
BANGKOK (AP) — The prospects for peace in Myanmar, much less a return to democracy, seem dimmer than ever two years after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, experts say. On Wednesday, legions of opponents of military rule heeded a call by protest organizers to stay home in what they termed a “silent strike” to show their strength and solidarity. The opposition’s General Strike Coordination Body, formed soon after the 2021 takeover, urged people to stay inside their homes or workplaces from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photos posted on social media showed empty streets in normally bustling downtown Yangon, the country’s largest city, with just a few vehicles on the roads, and there were reports of similar scenes elsewhere. Small peaceful protests are an almost-daily occurrence throughout the country, but on the anniversary of the Feb. 1, 2021, seizure of power by the army, two points stand out: The amount of violence, especially in the countryside, has reached the level of civil war; and the grassroots movement opposing military rule has defied expectations by largely holding off the ruling generals.
Rishi Sunak plans US trip with Northern Ireland high on agenda
UK officials in flurry of diplomacy seeking agreement with EU over protocol, but play down talk that deal is close
AOL Corp
Explainer-Why the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has rattled Europe
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission presented its Green Deal Industrial Plan on Wednesday in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), with increased levels of state aid to help Europe compete as a manufacturing hub for clean tech products. While EU countries welcome the U.S. commitment to energy...
BBC
US secures deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China
The US has secured access to four additional military bases in the Philippines - a key bit of real estate which would offer a front seat to monitor the Chinese in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. With the deal, Washington has stitched the gap in the arc of...
BBC
Why would China use a spy balloon when it has satellites?
News of an alleged Chinese spy balloon floating over the US has left many wondering why Beijing would want to use a relatively unsophisticated tool for its surveillance of the US mainland. China has said the balloon, spotted over the state of Montana, is merely a "civilian airship" which deviated...
TechCrunch
Political ads face tougher targeting restrictions in EU if MEPs get their way
MEPs said they hope agreement can be reached in time to have the regulation in place for the next elections to the EU’s Parliament — in 2024. Parliamentarians voted for a series of changes to the Commission’s original (rather weak) proposal, which was presented back in November 2021 — saying they’ve beefed up the draft so that only data “explicitly provided” for online political advertising can be used by advert providers for this purpose.
