BBC

What's happening in Parliament next week?

It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
BBC

How much should we care what the IMF thinks?

It was only on Friday that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, decried the forecasts of "doom" about the UK economy, taking on "the declinists" those who he said were permanently pessimistic about Britain's fate. When I pointed out to him that it was business investment and household income...
BBC

Fraud claims against Adani group spark political row in India

A US research firm's allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire have sparked a political row in India. Opposition leaders stalled the functioning of parliament for a second straight day on Friday as they demanded an investigation into the claims. The research firm accused Adani group firms of...
BBC

What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?

Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
TechCrunch

Risilience, a climate analytics and risk assessment platform for enterprises, raises $26M

Spun out of the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Risk Studies (CCRS) back in 2021, Risilience says it has already amassed a number of high-profile enterprise customers, including Nestlé, Maersk, EasyJet, Burberry and Tesco. The raise comes as ESG (environmental, social, and [corporate] governance) startups across the spectrum...
CBS Miami

U.K. hobbled by biggest labor strikes in more than a decade

London — An estimated half a million workers across multiple sectors in the U.K. went on strike Wednesday in the biggest industrial action Great Britain has seen in more than a decade. The strikers included teachers, civil servants, train and bus drivers, border officials and university staff demanding better pay and working conditions amid soaring inflation and energy prices — difficult circumstances that an IMF forecast suggests may have been exacerbated by Brexit."The government have been running down our education (system), underfunding our schools and underpaying the people who work in them," the National Education Union's joint general secretary, Kevin Courtney,...
Phys.org

More than half of cocoa from the world's largest producer cannot be traced to its origin

Published today in the journal Environmental Research Letters, a new study investigates the transparency and traceability of cocoa supply chains in Côte d'Ivoire, the world's largest cocoa producer. The results show that less than 45% of cocoa from Côte d'Ivoire can be traced back to the first buyer. The remaining 55% cannot, either because it is indirectly sourced by traders from intermediaries or exported by traders that disclose no information about their suppliers.
BBC

'Come clean' on impact of non-dom tax status, Labour urges

Labour has demanded the government publish internal estimates about the effect of abolishing "non-dom" tax status. The party says it wants ministers to "come clean" about the impact of keeping the "unfair" status ahead of the Budget on 15 March. It says scrapping non-dom rules would bring in £3.2bn a...
EWN

Sberbank Readies Ethereum-Compatible DeFi System For May 2023

Russia’s largest bank said the Ethereum-based platform will launch for open testing in March ahead of the main launch in May. The system will begin facilitating commercial operations at the end of April and MetaMask users will be able to connect to the DeFI platform. Friday’s news comes after...
US News and World Report

Draghi Doesn't Want EU Envoy Job, Source Says, After Italy Backed Him

ROME (Reuters) - Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi is not interested in a new job as a European Union envoy, a source close to him said on Thursday, despite the Italian government saying earlier it would support him. German newspaper Handelsblatt reported this week that Draghi was...
Reuters

China January factory activity rebounds - official PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity rebounded in January, expanding for the first time since September 2022, official data showed on Tuesday, as the “exit wave” from zero-COVID passed through the population and production lines faster than expected.
The Associated Press

Myanmar resistance steadfast against army rule 2 years later

BANGKOK (AP) — The prospects for peace in Myanmar, much less a return to democracy, seem dimmer than ever two years after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, experts say. On Wednesday, legions of opponents of military rule heeded a call by protest organizers to stay home in what they termed a “silent strike” to show their strength and solidarity. The opposition’s General Strike Coordination Body, formed soon after the 2021 takeover, urged people to stay inside their homes or workplaces from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photos posted on social media showed empty streets in normally bustling downtown Yangon, the country’s largest city, with just a few vehicles on the roads, and there were reports of similar scenes elsewhere. Small peaceful protests are an almost-daily occurrence throughout the country, but on the anniversary of the Feb. 1, 2021, seizure of power by the army, two points stand out: The amount of violence, especially in the countryside, has reached the level of civil war; and the grassroots movement opposing military rule has defied expectations by largely holding off the ruling generals.
AOL Corp

Explainer-Why the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has rattled Europe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission presented its Green Deal Industrial Plan on Wednesday in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), with increased levels of state aid to help Europe compete as a manufacturing hub for clean tech products. While EU countries welcome the U.S. commitment to energy...
BBC

Why would China use a spy balloon when it has satellites?

News of an alleged Chinese spy balloon floating over the US has left many wondering why Beijing would want to use a relatively unsophisticated tool for its surveillance of the US mainland. China has said the balloon, spotted over the state of Montana, is merely a "civilian airship" which deviated...
TechCrunch

Political ads face tougher targeting restrictions in EU if MEPs get their way

MEPs said they hope agreement can be reached in time to have the regulation in place for the next elections to the EU’s Parliament — in 2024. Parliamentarians voted for a series of changes to the Commission’s original (rather weak) proposal, which was presented back in November 2021 — saying they’ve beefed up the draft so that only data “explicitly provided” for online political advertising can be used by advert providers for this purpose.

