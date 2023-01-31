Read full article on original website
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets before trade deadline, per reports | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes react to Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets before the NBA trade deadline. Broussard weighs in on Irving’s request and explains he is showing a lack of self-awareness with the request. The group then explore a possible trade involving Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Black History Heroes: Nick Wright celebrates Bill Russell
Nick Wright recognizes NBA legend Bill Russell. Russell is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Nick explains how Russell 'created a greater legacy off the court than on it.'
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Deion Sanders comes up big in first recruiting class at Colorado
Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders proudly recited the numbers from his first recruiting class at Colorado. Two five-star recruits, a No. 21 overall class ranking — which was the highest in 15 years, he pointed out — and a top-five class from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day
The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
Bucks have regained peak form now that they're healthier
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring at an unprecedented rate in his extraordinary career, and he also has most of his top teammates playing alongside him again. That combination has helped the Milwaukee Bucks regain their title-contending form. The Bucks have won six straight and will try to...
NBA Trade Deadline: Buyers, sellers and teams that should stand pat
The NBA trade wire remains frozen with less than a week left before the Feb. 9 deadline. League executives say it’s because the majority of teams are still debating whether they should add talent, trade it away for future assets, or maintain the status quo. I’m here to help...
What does Kyrie Irving actually want from the Nets?
On Nov. 20, Kyrie Irving returned to the court after an eight-game absence, a punishment for promoting an antisemitic film on his social media accounts and then refusing to apologize. At the time, there were questions around the NBA about whether the Brooklyn Nets could survive the circus he had created, and whether Irving’s NBA career was in jeopardy.
What is Kyrie Irving's market after requesting a trade from Brooklyn? | THE HERD
First Things First co-host Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his initial reaction to Kyrie Irving requesting a trade (once again) from the Brooklyn Nets. With his request, does this mean he is joining the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James? Watch as Broussard explains the scenario on both sides.
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after third quarter scuffle | UNDISPUTED
Things got heated in the Cleveland Cavs-Memphis Grizzlies game last night. Dillon Brooks missed a shot driving to the hoop and one of his arms hit Donovan Mitchell while Brooks was on the ground. Mitchell responded by throwing the ball at Brooks and a full scuffle ensued. Both players were ejected and Mitchell did not hold back after the game, saying quote: 'that's just who he is. We've seen it a bunch. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly, I've been busting his *** for years. There's no place for that in the game and you got to protect yourself at the end of the day.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to Mitchell's comments, the play and ejection.
Duke coach Kara Lawson says men's ball was used in loss to FSU
Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson said her team played with a men’s basketball for the first half of a loss to Florida State on Sunday. The 16th-ranked Blue Devils lost to the Seminoles 70-57 in Tallahassee, Florida — the team’s second Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season.
All-Star exclusion no sweat for Edwards: 'I kind of knew'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves were predictably irked when Anthony Edwards was not picked for the NBA All-Star Game, a belief in his worthiness that had plenty of backing around the league. As for Edwards, well, he said he wasn't surprised or disappointed. His laid-back, aw-shucks vibe —...
Green and Houston take on Toronto in non-conference action
Toronto Raptors (23-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (13-38, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on Houston for a non-conference matchup. The Rockets are 8-17 on their home court. Houston is the NBA leader with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun...
Carr says he won't extend deadline to assist Raiders trade
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derek Carr said Thursday night he will not extend the Feb. 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date — three days after the Super Bowl — or Carr's contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two years.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats gets six-year, $30M extension
Alabama coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program’s best regular season in decades. Oats will average $5 million plus incentives over the deal running through the 2028-29 season under a deal approved Friday by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.
Oklahoma, Texas load up on prospects ahead of final Big 12 season
Welcome to "Run Smash with RJ Young," a weekly notes column filled with nuggets, anecdotes and stats from FOX Sports’ college football analyst. Let’s go deep. 1. Oklahoma and Texas are loading up ahead of their final season of Big 12 play and pushing toward the SEC. Oklahoma...
