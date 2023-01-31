Read full article on original website
Teen arrested for allegedly having 14 grams of weed
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teenager after they say he was found with 14 grams of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 9 around 8:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West 21st Street […]
Pa. couple charged with keeping child in a dog crate: reports
Scranton police have charged a Susquehanna County couple with child endangerment after they were accused of locking one of two teenage boys in their care in a dog crate, denying them both showers, and feeding them out of pails, according to reports from WBRE/WYOU and Yahoo. According to police, the...
Man allegedly fought Hazleton City Police during arrest
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police had to subdue a man in Hazleton after he allegedly resisted arrest. In a news release, the Hazleton City Police Department says that at 11:39 p.m. on January 28, they were dispatched to a business on the 500 block of Alter Street where a man was reportedly […]
Plymouth man charged with endangering children while peddling methamphetamine
PLYMOUTH — Shawn George climbed out a second floor window of his apartment carrying a metal box while police and drug agents executed a
Child allegedly kept in dog crate, couple charged
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman from Susquehanna County are facing child endangerment charges after police say they locked children in a dog cage, denied them showers, and fed them out of pails. According to police, an unknown person called Lackawanna County Children and Youth Services and reported a child that was […]
Large amount of meth seized inside home with children
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A drug raid done on a home with four young children living in it results in meth, guns seized, and a man facing multiple charges, police say. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Wednesday drug detectives served a search warrant on a home in the 500 block of […]
Police: Evicted tenant set fire to mattress
WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they allege set fire to a Dana Street residence where he was evicted several months ago.
Wilkes-Barre man accused of choking ex-girlfriend
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in […]
Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
Police investigate 50 gallons of diesel stolen in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating 50 gallons of diesel fuel that was stolen out of a truck in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 7:00 a.m. troopers were told of a theft from a car in the 500 block of Oakridge Road in Hazle Township. Police […]
Police searching for shooter
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Scranton's south side. Scranton police say the shooting happened Wednesday night near Pittston Avenue and Brook Street. They haven't released the name of the shooting victim. We do know that police are still looking for the...
Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors
ROARING BRANCH, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man will be going to jail in connection to a child sexual assault investigation from early last summer. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Parker Petrowski, 22, was sentenced to 4-23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a felony Corruption of Minors charge. […]
Man who killed two Pa. women pleads guilty to another death
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man who previously admitted killing two women in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a Michigan woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III pleaded guilty in Calhoun County District Court to second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Ashley...
Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
Suspects accused of snowboard theft at Camelback Resort
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three suspects they say stole a snowboard from the Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 26 around 12:30 p.m., a snowboard was stolen from the Camelback Ski Resort in Tannersville. Investigators describe the board as a 2022 […]
Man robbed on Luzerne County transit bus, suspect arrested
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man they say followed and robbed a victim on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, in April 2022 Matthew Lange, 36, got onto a Luzerne County transit bus near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and sat near a […]
Lackawanna County jury delivers mixed verdict in Scranton drug case
Feb. 2—A Lackawanna County Court jury found a Scranton man guilty of multiple misdemeanor drug possession charges but acquitted him on one related felony count and could not reach a verdict on others. Jurors returned the mixed verdict in the case of Chad Derrick Howey, 45, to Judge Michael...
Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops
ALLENTOWN, PA – Police in Allentown responding to a disturbance call on Sunday ended up chasing down a man armed with a gun. In the area of South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street, Officer Cody Gonzalez of the Allentown Police Department observed a disturbance between individuals on Sunday at approximately 12:16 AM. While investigating the incident, an officer witnessed an adult male pulling out a handgun. He proceeded to run from the officer. The adult male discarded a firearm which was recovered. The firearm had an obliterated serial number. The suspect was located near the scene and apprehended. James The post Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
