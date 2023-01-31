ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

One dead, one injured after a driver of a stolen vehicle crashes into another vehicle, police say

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase vehicle used in abduction, boys arrested

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday night, Feb. 1 after a police chase. According to MPD, officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been involved in an abduction. The driver sped away from officers near 42nd and Fairmount around 9 p.m. The vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson

February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
HARTFORD, WI
YAHOO!

Mother of 1-year-old baby who died in a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee says a 'family friend' stole her car

Around 40 people gathered at the site of a fatal crash, the corner of North 35th Street and West Hope Avenue, on Tuesday night to mourn the loss of 1-year-old Zarion Robinson. Zarion died Friday when a 31-year-old woman stole Zarion's mother's car, with Zarion inside, and crashed into another vehicle head-on, killing him, according to a criminal complaint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

44th and Fiebrantz fatal shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced to 4 years

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Shawn Luckette on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to four years prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting at 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. A Milwaukee County jury found Luckette guilty last month. He faced a single...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-2-23 dodge county home invasion

Nobody was injured and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is continuing it’s investigation into an armed home invasion. The incident happened about 6:30am Saturday at a residence on Indian Road, in the Town of Hustisford. The victim reported that two men posing as law enforcement officers said they were looking for a homicide suspect. One suspect remained with the victim while the other suspect began searching the house and asked where the victim’s valuables were. Once the suspects completed their search of the house, they fled in a white pickup truck. The suspects are reported as being white males wearing masks and one of them possibly has a southern accent. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle of interest in this investigation which is a white Ford, single-cab pickup. If you have information regarding this incident who know who may own or drive this vehicle please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 6th and College trailer home fire, 3 displaced

MILWAUKEE - There were no injuries in a fire at a trailer home near 6th and College in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Jan. 31. It happened around 7 p.m. Firefighters from Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Greenfield and Cudahy responded. Everyone got out of the home safely. The cause of the fire is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Five Below theft, 2 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. Police said the two women filled two shopping baskets with merchandise, along with a reusable shopping bag. They then left without...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Wed, 1 Feb 2023

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., on the 7600 block of W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee male, was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After UWM freshman's fentanyl death, parents warn others

WEST BEND, Wis. - Nearly two years after a young man from Waukesha County died from fentanyl poisoning, his parents are on a mission to save lives and stop fentanyl deaths. They were part of a discussion Thursday night, Feb. 2 in West Bend. They say what happened to their son can happen to anybody.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

