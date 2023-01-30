ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House committee passes two bills to boost scholarships for teaching programs

Indiana lawmakers and education leaders are pushing for increased funding to help more professionals and particularly people of color afford a teaching degree. The legislation, supported by members of both parties, comes as schools across the state continue to struggle with a shortage of teachers and paraprofessionals. House Bill 1637...
College Board responds to backlash over AP African American studies curriculum

Let's turn now to the backlash the College Board is facing over its new AP course in African American studies. The College Board oversees the SAT and the AP, the Advanced Placement program. And this week, it released a revised curriculum for the African American studies class. Critics have said a pilot of the program that launched last year included certain themes, certain authors. They note the updated framework has removed some of them. And the timing of the College Board's press release unveiling the updated framework happened to come after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis threatened to ban the course, saying it was, quote, "indoctrinating" students. Well, the College Board is defending the changes.
