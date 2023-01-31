ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
kool1027.com

Camden Man Arrested On 22 Charges

On Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden, S.C., on 22 charges of a sexual nature. The arrest was a result of a year-long, multi-agency operation that led to a search warrant being executed on Stalls’ residence. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of this intensive operation. Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in November 2021. This began a year-long operation/investigation. On Tuesday (1/31/2023), all agencies involved conducted an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of the defendant, which led to the arrest of William Daniel Stalls.
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing Orangeburg children found safe

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two Orangeburg children who were reported missing Thursday evening have been found safe, according to Police Chief Charles Austin. No further details were released. Earlier in the evening, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the two missing children, ages 8 and 9, were considered endangered.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 59 year-old man arrested following deputy pursuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of 59 year-old Richard Belin after leading deputies on a pursuit Jan. 31, after 9:15 p.m. The man was wanted out of multiple jurisdictions, say officials. Authorities say they attempted to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle when...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man sentenced 15 years on firearms, drug offenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 15 years after he plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, was arrested after having illegal possession of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police: Man struck and killed by train

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night. Investigators say it happened on the train tracks near Erie Street and I-126. Police say a 64 year old man was seen walking on the tracks carrying a bicycle with his back...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crash with tree in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A driver was killed and one other person was injured following a single-vehicle crash southeast of Orangeburg on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver and a passenger were traveling north on Big Buck Boulevard in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. At...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy