WIS-TV
Deputies: Body found in woods with gunshot wound ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following an autopsy, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports the suspicious death of a 26-year-old male has been ruled a suicide. Deputies saw the body on Jan. 29, in the woods near an abandoned building at the 1000 block of Bush River Road. Investigators further...
kool1027.com
Camden Man Arrested On 22 Charges
On Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden, S.C., on 22 charges of a sexual nature. The arrest was a result of a year-long, multi-agency operation that led to a search warrant being executed on Stalls’ residence. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of this intensive operation. Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in November 2021. This began a year-long operation/investigation. On Tuesday (1/31/2023), all agencies involved conducted an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of the defendant, which led to the arrest of William Daniel Stalls.
wach.com
Dead man found in the woods reportedly shot himself, Richland County deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a man found dead off of Bush River Road in late January had reportedly killed himself. The 26-year-old man's body was found in the woods near an abandoned building on Bush River Road back on January 29, officials said. Deputies...
Missing Orangeburg children found safe
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two Orangeburg children who were reported missing Thursday evening have been found safe, according to Police Chief Charles Austin. No further details were released. Earlier in the evening, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the two missing children, ages 8 and 9, were considered endangered.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 59 year-old man arrested following deputy pursuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of 59 year-old Richard Belin after leading deputies on a pursuit Jan. 31, after 9:15 p.m. The man was wanted out of multiple jurisdictions, say officials. Authorities say they attempted to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle when...
coladaily.com
Columbia man previously arrested five times to serve 15 years in federal prison
Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, of Columbia, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Evidence presented in Court shows that between February 2020 and...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: 70 year-old victim in Garner’s Ferry hit-and-run collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police says a hit-and-run collision that happened at the 7500 block of Garner’s Ferry Road last night, Jan. 31, led to the death of a 70 year-old male. The victim was using the crosswalk at the time of the incident when a vehicle...
Calhoun County authorities renew call for suspect in carjacking
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is again asking members of the public for information surrounding an early morning carjacking that happened at a local gas station in late January. The department is now working to identify a man in a surveillance photo who they believe...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Additional suspects identified in auto body repair break-in, theft
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter officers have issued warrants for the arrest of 24 year-old Antonio Maurice Kelley and 20 year-old Daniel Terrell Jefferson for their involvement in the break-in and vehicle thefts from an auto body repair business in August. Officials say Kelley and Jefferson were among individuals who...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man sentenced 15 years on firearms, drug offenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 15 years after he plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, was arrested after having illegal possession of...
abccolumbia.com
Police: Man struck and killed by train
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night. Investigators say it happened on the train tracks near Erie Street and I-126. Police say a 64 year old man was seen walking on the tracks carrying a bicycle with his back...
swlexledger.com
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department asking the public to help them find an armed and dangerous
Lexington, SC 02/01/2023 (Paul Kirby) - Detectives with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are turning to the public in hopes that someone will know where a man they says may be armed and dangerous is located. The have multiple warrants for Orlando Rodriquez Green, 34. According to a spokesperson...
live5news.com
2 charged after Orangeburg deputies recovered over 40 catalytic converters
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of two men that are charged in separate cases led to the seizure of over 40 catalytic converters. Mark Miles, Jr., 37, is facing 24 counts of unlawful transportation and possession of non-ferrous metals in a...
Fatal hit and run on Garners Ferry road say police
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police. A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.
Dead inmate found with blood around body at Richland jail, report states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A report is giving some new detail into the death of an inmate at the Richland County jail last week. Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead last Friday afternoon. He was there on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. At present, Richland County deputies and the...
wach.com
Spring Valley student arrested for recent Richland County school threats
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student they say was responsible for recent threats made to several midlands schools. Officials said on Thursday evening that the student made all of the threats with the intent to disrupt the schools...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
WIS-TV
Dash Cam footage shows moments leading up to deadly crash in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - New details are emerging in the investigation of a high-speed chase in Kershaw County that ended in the death of a 17-year-old girl. Investigators say Laila Houser led deputies on a high-speed chase on Richardson Blvd in Lugoff Sunday night. According to an incident report,...
abcnews4.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash with tree in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A driver was killed and one other person was injured following a single-vehicle crash southeast of Orangeburg on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver and a passenger were traveling north on Big Buck Boulevard in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. At...
