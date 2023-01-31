Read full article on original website
Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers running back has died
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton has died, according to multiple reports. The Steelers said they were “saddened” by Thornton’s loss in a tweet. Thornton was taken in the second round, 48th overall, of the 1977 draft out of Northwestern State by Pittsburgh. He played six seasons with the team. He helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl in 1979 and 1980.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Former Cy Young winner’s son set to play Big Ten football
The son of former Cy Young Award winner Dwight Gooden is set to put on the pads in the Big Ten next season. Dylan Gooden, a three-star, 6-foot-4, 205-pound edge rusher from Good Counsel in Maryland has signed to play for the Maryland Terrapins. Dylan Gooden was rated as the...
Micah Parsons calls Barstool Sports ‘sick’ after being ridiculed for praising Eagles offensive lineman
One thing Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons does is speak his mind. He’s never backed away from voicing his opinion on matters via his Twitter account and you can even catch him at times getting into heated debates with other NFL players. He’ll even troll fans that respond to his tweets sometimes.
Former Penn State QB Todd Blackledge leaves ESPN to lead NBC’s Big Ten football coverage
Penn State fans will recognize a familiar voice on NBC’s Big Ten broadcasts this fall. Todd Blackledge, who quarterbacked Penn State to its first claimed national championship in 1982, has left ESPN to headline NBC’s “Big Ten Saturday Night” college football announcing team this upcoming fall.
Wife of Eagles’ Jason Kelce to bring OB-GYN to Super Bowl
The wife of Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, will be 38 weeks pregnant during the Super Bowl this year. So, just as a precaution, she’s bringing her OB-GYN along with her to the big game. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvanians are the ‘biggest Super Bowl partiers’ in the U.S.: report...
Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class called a ‘pleasant surprise’ by Joel Klatt; Sean Clifford set to host ‘retirement party,’ and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look back at the Lions’ freshly signed 2023 recruiting class, plus Sean Clifford pairs with the State College Spikes to celebrate his “retirement” after six years on campus. Penn State’s ‘23 class ranked No. 14 nationally on 247Sports...
Clemson basketball player scores underwear NIL deal after squirm-inducing injury
There’s making the most of a bad situation, and then there’s what Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway has done following a “unique” injury. Earlier this month, Galloway, a sixth-year senior who transferred to Clemson from Boston College, underwent surgery for testicular torsion following a post-workout nap, undergoing what he described as “the worst pain I ever felt.”
Steel-High’s Alex Erby makes ‘Terrific 10′ for Mr. PA Football 1-3A award
Steel-High’s Alex Erby made the cut as the “Terrific 10″ was announced for the Mr. PA Football Award for Class 1-3A. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior quarterback passed for 3,389 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for six more scores while leading the Rollers to the Class A state title this past season.
3 Bishop McDevitt players make ‘Terrific 10′ for Mr. PA Football 4-6A award
A trio of Bishop McDevitt players have made the cut as the “Terrific 10″ has been announced for the Mr. PA Football Award for Class 4-6A. Crusaders quarterback Stone Saunders, receiver Tyshawn Russell and running back Marquese Williams all represented the 4A state champs on the list. Mr....
Jalen Hurts ready for historic Super Bowl matchup with Mahomes
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Graham laughed as he recalled all the doubters who rushed him during the offseason and blurted out the same question — the main concern, really — about the state of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. “What’s Jalen going to do?” said Graham, the strip-sacking...
How legalized sports betting has transformed the fan experience | Opinion
A couple of days before Christmas, I went to see the NHL’s Nashville Predators play on their home ice against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Amid all the silliness of a modern pro sports experience – the home team skating out of a giant saber-toothed tiger head, the mistletoe kiss cam, a small rock band playing seasonal hits between periods – there was a steady stream of advertising for DraftKings, a company known as a sportsbook that takes bets on athletic events and pays out winnings.
FanDuel promo code dials up No Sweat First Bet Up to $3,000
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, new customers betting on any sporting event this week can take advantage of a No Sweat First Bet Up...
76ers vs. Spurs prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA at AT&T Center on Friday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST. With star...
