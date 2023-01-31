ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers running back has died

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton has died, according to multiple reports. The Steelers said they were “saddened” by Thornton’s loss in a tweet. Thornton was taken in the second round, 48th overall, of the 1977 draft out of Northwestern State by Pittsburgh. He played six seasons with the team. He helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl in 1979 and 1980.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
PennLive.com

Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class called a ‘pleasant surprise’ by Joel Klatt; Sean Clifford set to host ‘retirement party,’ and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look back at the Lions’ freshly signed 2023 recruiting class, plus Sean Clifford pairs with the State College Spikes to celebrate his “retirement” after six years on campus. Penn State’s ‘23 class ranked No. 14 nationally on 247Sports...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Clemson basketball player scores underwear NIL deal after squirm-inducing injury

There’s making the most of a bad situation, and then there’s what Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway has done following a “unique” injury. Earlier this month, Galloway, a sixth-year senior who transferred to Clemson from Boston College, underwent surgery for testicular torsion following a post-workout nap, undergoing what he described as “the worst pain I ever felt.”
CLEMSON, SC
PennLive.com

How legalized sports betting has transformed the fan experience | Opinion

A couple of days before Christmas, I went to see the NHL’s Nashville Predators play on their home ice against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Amid all the silliness of a modern pro sports experience – the home team skating out of a giant saber-toothed tiger head, the mistletoe kiss cam, a small rock band playing seasonal hits between periods – there was a steady stream of advertising for DraftKings, a company known as a sportsbook that takes bets on athletic events and pays out winnings.
NASHVILLE, TN
PennLive.com

FanDuel promo code dials up No Sweat First Bet Up to $3,000

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, new customers betting on any sporting event this week can take advantage of a No Sweat First Bet Up...
PennLive.com

76ers vs. Spurs prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA at AT&T Center on Friday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST. With star...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy