Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Austin Butler’s costar Dave Bautista says the Elvis accent isn’t in ‘Dune’ sequel
No need to be all shook up about Austin Butler’s continuing to sound like Elvis Presley. According to Dave Bautista, who costars with Butler in the forthcoming “Dune” sequel, Butler’s Elvis accent is not a part of their new movie. “I don’t know who this guy...
‘Dear Edward’ builds a story of resilience around a fatal plane crash
Finding drama and resilience in the seeds of tragedy, “Dear Edward” is a sensitively done series that never fully recovers from its challenging premise, built as it is around a 12-year-old boy who’s the lone survivor of a plane crash, and the lingering impact on those who knew the dead. Intended to be uplifting, the Apple TV+ show is too much of a bummer to wholly recommend boarding this flight.
Portia de Rossi surprises wife Ellen DeGeneres with vow renewal ceremony
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are keeping their love strong. At a party celebrating de Rossi’s 50th birthday, DeGeneres was the one to receive a surprise when it was revealed by her wife that the gathering was also a vow renewal ceremony. The sweet moment, which was captured...
‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ crowns new champion
“Celebrity Jeopardy” has a new star winner. The 2023 champion for the show was actor Ike Barinholtz, who triumphed over fellow contestants Patton Oswalt and Wil Wheaton on the finale episode on Thursday. Barinholtz was awarded with a $1 million grand prize, with his winnings going to benefit Pacific...
Seth Rogen offers chance to hang with him at his AirBnb for $42
Seth Rogen is inviting some lucky folks over. The actor is renting out his space in Los Angeles where he goes to be creative on Airbnb. “If you’re reading this, you’re considering booking a night at the Houseplant inspired retreat. What makes it Houseplant-y, you may be asking,?” a note from Rogen reads on Airbnb. “Well, it’s stocked with some of our favorite Housegoods (even a pre-release copy of our NEW Vinyl Box Set Vol 2!). The mid-century styling and LA views also have a distinctly Houseplant feel. And there’s the fact that I’ll be there to welcome you, which given that I’m the founder, adds to the Houseplant-ness.”
