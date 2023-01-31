Seth Rogen is inviting some lucky folks over. The actor is renting out his space in Los Angeles where he goes to be creative on Airbnb. “If you’re reading this, you’re considering booking a night at the Houseplant inspired retreat. What makes it Houseplant-y, you may be asking,?” a note from Rogen reads on Airbnb. “Well, it’s stocked with some of our favorite Housegoods (even a pre-release copy of our NEW Vinyl Box Set Vol 2!). The mid-century styling and LA views also have a distinctly Houseplant feel. And there’s the fact that I’ll be there to welcome you, which given that I’m the founder, adds to the Houseplant-ness.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO