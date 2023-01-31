Hearing for former Fairfax board member accused of embezzlement postponed until March

Read full article on original website
District attorney files hate crime charges against alleged Dolores Park attacker
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Thursday that her office filed hate crimes charges against a 30-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly attacking three people in Mission Dolores Park. Armando Sanchez Vazuquez was arrested on Monday after he allegedly attacked three Asian American people, including a 73-year-old victim, with a brick and a metal grate at the park in the area of Dolores and 19th Streets, according to a press release from the district attorney's office and San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail...
NBC Bay Area
More Owners Come Forward, Speak About Experience With Trainer in Missing Palo Alto Dog Case
There’s some new developments in the bizarre case of a missing German shepherd in Palo Alto that NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported. The dog's owners maintain the trainer they hired never returned their beloved dog and instead, gave them a different dog. Now, there are new...
SFist
Two More Sonoma County Hells Angels Sentenced to Prison on Racketeering Charges
A five-year-long federal murder investigation into the Sonoma County Hells Angels is also prosecuting several Angels on other lesser charges, like the two just sentenced for a series of beatings and the robbery of a marijuana grow. The Hells Angels have done plenty to clean up their act, with charitable...
SFist
New Alameda County DA Pamela Price Reopens Case Against Officers Who Conducted Fatal Arrest of Mario Gonzalez
Alameda County's new progressive district attorney is using a similar playbook to SF's former DA Chesa Boudin in announcing possible prosecutions of police officers in her first weeks on the job. District Attorney Pamela Price, a civil rights attorney who replaced longtime Alameda County DA Nancy O'Malley this month, is...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Burglary suspects nabbed in Mill Valley
Burglary: Early Thursday morning, (Feb. 2), Mill Valley Police Corporal Serrano spotted a white BMW traveling into Mill Valley. The BMW was close in similarity to a vehicle connected with recent burglaries in Marin County. Corporal Serrano made a traffic enforcement stop on the BMW for numerous vehicle code violations. Upon making the traffic stop, Corporal Serrano was able to confirm the license plate of the BMW, which had been obstructed by a bicycle rack, and found it was a match to the vehicle connected with recent burglaries and thefts. As Corporal Serrano approached the vehicle, numerous tools that could be used in commission of burglaries and drug paraphernalia were in plain view inside the BMW. The driver and passengers were all detained by Mill Valley Officers and upon further investigation were ultimately arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail: EMILSON BAQUEDANO-MARTINEZ, 26,of San Francisco, NELSON TORRES, 33, of Oakland, CARLOS GOMEZ-MACIAS, 35, of San Francisco,
Understaffed San Francisco PD responds to burglary call 15 hours after crime: 'no protection from the city'
The understaffed San Francisco Police Department did not respond to a call of a burglary until nearly 15 hours after the crime, spurring criticisms from a victim.
EXCLUSIVE: Man admits to beheading San Carlos mother of 2 with samurai sword in Sept.
In a strange twist to this case, Rafa Solano now claims he acted in self-defense when beheading Karina Castro.
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
Suspect believed responsible for 20 burglaries arrested in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police have announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be connected to over 20 commercial burglaries in the area. Steven Jose Paulino, a Napa resident, was contacted just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday and taken into custody, according to a social media post from the Napa Police Department. Paulino […]
thesfnews.com
Lonnie Johnson, Laurie Goode-Inman Arrested For Murder
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested two people in connection to the male who died after being assaulted in November 2022. The SFPD reported that at 9:30 p.m. on November 11, 2022, officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area of Grove and Larkin Street for a report of a possible assault.
San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
KTVU FOX 2
Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder
A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
goldrushcam.com
Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Member from Vacaville Indicted After Investigation into Brutal Beating at the Vallejo Clubhouse
January 29, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment against Kenneth Caspers Jr., 55, of Vacaville, charging him with being a felon in. possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Caspers is the fourth individual to be indicted in the...
Man arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home, stealing gun
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35. The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect […]
Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested. No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.
Child taken to hospital after attacked by mountain lion in San Mateo County, authorities say
"I asked them if they were okay.... They said everybody's fine," said a neighbor, who describes getting to the scene only moments later.
Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity
Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
goldrushcam.com
Contra Costa County Man Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme Involving Solar Generators by DC Solar
February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ryan Guidry, 45, of Pleasant Hill, was sentenced on Tuesday to six years and six months in prison and ordered to pay $619,415,950. in restitution for participating in a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme involving DC Solar, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. On...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest man on Coyote Creek homicide charge despite lack of body
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Even though Samuel Torres' body has never been found, San Jose police announced on Tuesday that his alleged killer has been arrested in connection to his shooting death by Coyote Creek nearly two years ago. Torres had been missing since July 4, 2021. Investigators said that...
