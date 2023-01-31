ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Trial postponed to May for woman accused of driving intoxicated and killing siblings on Panama

A Bakersfield woman accused of striking and hitting two siblings while driving intoxicated had her trial postponed Thursday until May. Lisa Core, 46, has pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges and two gross involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. She also faces a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license and an infraction of failing to provide insurance at the scene of the accident.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to wife’s 2020 slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Thursday pleaded no contest to murder in the grisly slaying of his wife at their northwest Bakersfield home, according to Superior Court records. John Gardner, 66, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of Jane Gardner, records show. Police were called Dec. 6, 2020, to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano Police search for 2 at-risk missing persons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating two missing people, according to the department. Maria Ruiz, 72, of Delano was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 1400 block of Dover Place. She is at-risk due to having multiple health issues, according to the department. DPD describes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD to conduct DUI checkpoint on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an undisclosed location on Friday. BPD said officers will be at an unknown location within city limits between 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ex-Target employee pleads no contest to embezzling $34K

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon receiving an urgent phone call while working at the Target on Stockdale Highway, Becky Fernandez removed tens of thousands of dollars from a store safe and delivered the money to an unknown man in a van near Buena Vista Road, she told police. It wasn’t until she returned to work […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD seek at-risk missing elderly man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Lee Parriott was last seen in the 5700 block of Pine Canyon Drive on Feb. 1. He is considered at-risk due to medical reasons, BPD said. Parriott is described as male, standing 6-feet tall and weighs […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in deadly White Lane crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose car ran a red light in south Bakersfield and hit another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to court records. Two other charges were dismissed against Christian Valencia-Madrigal under the terms of the plea agreement, records show. His sentencing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing at-risk 20-year-old returns home

Update: Alford has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20. Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD. Police said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested for DUI and meth possession for sale, Porterville police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to officials with the Porterville Police Department. Police say, on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 7:00 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Arvin child dies after being struck by vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a dirt bike in Arvin Thursday afternoon, Arvin Police said. According to officials, the 10-year-old boy was hit around 3:45 p.m. on El Camino Real and Tarver Way. Paramedics attempted to save the boy’s life, but he later died. The […]
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Californian

New docuseries 'Killing County' rexamines notorious police killings under national spotlight

An eye-catching documentary named “Killer County” released today shines a national spotlight once again on notorious local police killings — its release, Bakersfield families hope, will spark change and accountability in law enforcement. Former NFL-player Colin Kaepernick’s media agency — Kaepernick Media — worked with ABC News...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

