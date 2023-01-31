A Bakersfield woman accused of striking and hitting two siblings while driving intoxicated had her trial postponed Thursday until May. Lisa Core, 46, has pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges and two gross involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. She also faces a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license and an infraction of failing to provide insurance at the scene of the accident.

