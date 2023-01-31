Read full article on original website
Trial postponed to May for woman accused of driving intoxicated and killing siblings on Panama
A Bakersfield woman accused of striking and hitting two siblings while driving intoxicated had her trial postponed Thursday until May. Lisa Core, 46, has pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges and two gross involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. She also faces a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license and an infraction of failing to provide insurance at the scene of the accident.
Former Bakersfield police officer says department’s culture included corruption at the highest ranks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Damacio Diaz found himself on the other side of the law when he was convicted and sentenced for his role in selling drugs stolen from a Bakersfield Police Department evidence room. “People discovered who I was, what my background was, and I was assaulted by numerous inmates,” Diaz told 17 News. […]
Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI Checkpoint in Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is holding a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint on Fri, Feb 3. The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location within city limits.
Family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. says ‘Killing County’ series is a way to hold police accountable
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. — an off-the-books informant who was killed by police in 2013 — says their participation in “Killing County” was therapeutic and a way to finally process what happened 10 years ago. The Hulu series “Killing County” highlights Ramirez’s death at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel […]
Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
Tulare County Sheriff announces arrests in Goshen shooting that killed 6
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced arrests have been made in the Goshen massacre.
Man pleads no contest to wife’s 2020 slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Thursday pleaded no contest to murder in the grisly slaying of his wife at their northwest Bakersfield home, according to Superior Court records. John Gardner, 66, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of Jane Gardner, records show. Police were called Dec. 6, 2020, to the […]
Once facing life in prison, Cedric Struggs ordered released from custody
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who served more than 40 years in prison in connection with a deadly robbery has been ordered released from custody after his murder conviction was vacated and he was resentenced on the remaining charges. Judge Gregory Pulskamp resentenced Cedric Struggs to four years and, noting he has served far […]
Delano Police search for 2 at-risk missing persons
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating two missing people, according to the department. Maria Ruiz, 72, of Delano was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 1400 block of Dover Place. She is at-risk due to having multiple health issues, according to the department. DPD describes […]
Man who was charged with burglarizing deputy’s vehicle pleads no contest to felony
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was accused of burglarizing a Kern County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle parked at the Downtown Jail has pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of ammunition, court records show. Vincent Pablo Darragh, 23, also pleaded no contest in a separate case to possession of a stolen vehicle, […]
BPD to conduct DUI checkpoint on Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an undisclosed location on Friday. BPD said officers will be at an unknown location within city limits between 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing. […]
Officers identified in 7-hour standoff, officer-involved shooting with man on Cibola Drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified the officers who were involved in the officer-involved shooting from Jan. 17 on Cibola Drive, that ended with a Bakersfield man arrested. Sgt. John Rodrigues, Officer Riley Ludeke and Officer Issak Beltran shot their firearms at suspect Richard Firo,...
Ex-Target employee pleads no contest to embezzling $34K
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon receiving an urgent phone call while working at the Target on Stockdale Highway, Becky Fernandez removed tens of thousands of dollars from a store safe and delivered the money to an unknown man in a van near Buena Vista Road, she told police. It wasn’t until she returned to work […]
BPD seek at-risk missing elderly man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Lee Parriott was last seen in the 5700 block of Pine Canyon Drive on Feb. 1. He is considered at-risk due to medical reasons, BPD said. Parriott is described as male, standing 6-feet tall and weighs […]
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in deadly White Lane crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose car ran a red light in south Bakersfield and hit another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to court records. Two other charges were dismissed against Christian Valencia-Madrigal under the terms of the plea agreement, records show. His sentencing […]
Missing at-risk 20-year-old returns home
Update: Alford has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20. Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD. Police said […]
2 arrested for DUI and meth possession for sale, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to officials with the Porterville Police Department. Police say, on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 7:00 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street […]
BPD officer shielded woman from gunfire during southwest Bakersfield standoff: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As bullets flew, a Bakersfield police officer shielded a woman and led her to safety, according to newly-released reports. Officer Adrian Rodas used vehicles for protection while moving the woman out of the line of fire as rounds were sprayed from an AR-15-style rifle, say the reports filed in Superior Court. […]
Arvin child dies after being struck by vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a dirt bike in Arvin Thursday afternoon, Arvin Police said. According to officials, the 10-year-old boy was hit around 3:45 p.m. on El Camino Real and Tarver Way. Paramedics attempted to save the boy’s life, but he later died. The […]
New docuseries 'Killing County' rexamines notorious police killings under national spotlight
An eye-catching documentary named “Killer County” released today shines a national spotlight once again on notorious local police killings — its release, Bakersfield families hope, will spark change and accountability in law enforcement. Former NFL-player Colin Kaepernick’s media agency — Kaepernick Media — worked with ABC News...
