Warmer air arrives in time for the weekend
Thursday’s cold front delivered another reinforcing shot of cold air. Temperatures started off in the single digits in southeast Nebraska on Friday morning, with wind chills below zero. We should see temperatures rise into the 30s by afternoon. Meanwhile, with winds transitioning out of the south at 10-20 mph,...
Quirks from Nebraska license plate shortage will be ironed out with time, state says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Supply chain problems have made it hard for manufacturers to get ahold of aluminum and other supplies to make license plates. Coincidentally, every Nebraska driver is due for a new plate this year, which could make for inconveniences when it’s time to renew your tags.
‘Jeopardy!’ legend Ken Jennings to headline Nebraska Science Festival
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The greatest “Jeopardy!’ player ever is coming to Nebraska this spring. Ken Jennings will headline the Nebraska Science Festival on April 6, delivering a presentation on artificial intelligence. In 2004, Jennings won a record 74 games and $2.5 million on “Jeopardy!”. But...
Nebraska baseball names team captains for 2023 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska baseball named its five team captains for the 2023 season on Friday. Catcher Griffin Everitt, infielders Brice Matthews and Efry Cervantes, and pitchers Shay Schanaman and Kyle Perry will lead the Huskers. Nebraska will open its season against San Diego on Feb. 17. On...
Help could be coming for Nebraska farmers who can’t afford soaring property taxes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen spoke in support of Legislative Bill 820 on Friday, saying it would be a lifeline for family farms. Pillen says he recently received a letter from a farmer who can’t make enough income to pay his property taxes. The governor added, “That’s just wrong.”
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
Nebraska could remain part of push for constitutional convention past 2027
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska is among the states calling for a Convention of States, which would propose and consider changes to the Constitution. And some lawmakers want to make sure Nebraska remains a part of that group. So far, 19 states have signed up to be part of...
NAPE members approve deal with State of Nebraska granting raises
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After months of heated negotiations, the State of Nebraska has struck a deal with its workers. Gov. Jim Pillen announced an agreement Wednesday between the state and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. All of the union’s more than 8,000 members will be getting a...
‘No voter left behind’: Senators hear thoughts on how Nebraska should implement voter ID
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A hearing on Nebraska’s voter ID bill took place Wednesday afternoon in front of the Government, Military and Veteran Affairs Committee. Chairman Tom Brewer led the hearing, taking about an hour’s worth of testimony from each side. The bill, introduced by State Sen....
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
Second Amendment Preservation Act would limit enforcement of federal gun laws in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would nullify some federal gun laws in Nebraska, got a hearing Thursday before a legislative committee. If the bill is passed, law enforcement would be prohibited from enforcing federal firearm laws if they conflict with Nebraska law. Sen. Steve...
Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
Hearing on proposed abortion ban draws hundreds to Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two sides of the abortion debate clashed at the State Capitol on Wednesday as a committee heard testimony on a proposed abortion ban. Hundreds of Nebraskans flooded the halls. A member of the Legislature staff said the turnout for the hearing was the most...
Education bill that some say would take money away from Nebraska schools returns
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Opportunity Scholarships Act is once again dividing lawmakers, educators and families across Nebraska. Legislative Bill 753 would give a tax credit to people who donate to scholarship-granting organizations, which supporters say would help low-income and working-class students. It’s been debated at previous legislative sessions...
