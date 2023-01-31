ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Warmer air arrives in time for the weekend

Thursday’s cold front delivered another reinforcing shot of cold air. Temperatures started off in the single digits in southeast Nebraska on Friday morning, with wind chills below zero. We should see temperatures rise into the 30s by afternoon. Meanwhile, with winds transitioning out of the south at 10-20 mph,...
Nebraska baseball names team captains for 2023 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska baseball named its five team captains for the 2023 season on Friday. Catcher Griffin Everitt, infielders Brice Matthews and Efry Cervantes, and pitchers Shay Schanaman and Kyle Perry will lead the Huskers. Nebraska will open its season against San Diego on Feb. 17. On...
NAPE members approve deal with State of Nebraska granting raises

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After months of heated negotiations, the State of Nebraska has struck a deal with its workers. Gov. Jim Pillen announced an agreement Wednesday between the state and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. All of the union’s more than 8,000 members will be getting a...
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
Education bill that some say would take money away from Nebraska schools returns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Opportunity Scholarships Act is once again dividing lawmakers, educators and families across Nebraska. Legislative Bill 753 would give a tax credit to people who donate to scholarship-granting organizations, which supporters say would help low-income and working-class students. It’s been debated at previous legislative sessions...
