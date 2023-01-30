ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

U.S. crude production expected to surpass 12 million barrels a day this year

By Bethany Blankley
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – U.S. crude production is expected to surpass its 2019 record this year, the U.S. Energy Information Agency projects, and surpass this year’s record next year.

In its January 2023 Short-Term Energy Outlook, it forecasts that U.S. crude oil production will average 12.4 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2023 and 12.8 million b/d in 2024, based on production forecasts in the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Oil Falls $2/barrel on Economic Jitters, U.S. Crude Stock Build

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and as preliminary data indicated a bigger than expected build in U.S. oil inventories. Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.06, or 2.3%, to $86.13 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.49, or 1.8%, to...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NBC Chicago

Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
investing.com

Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh

Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Axios

U.S. Permian Basin oil production — and profits — have surged

Production in the oil-and-gas-rich Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico hit records recently, juicing oil company profits and easing energy supply worries. Why it matters: It shows U.S. oil companies are responding to higher prices, with increased drilling and pumping after what seemed like months of foot-dragging. Context:...
NEW MEXICO STATE
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Inch Lower After EIA Confirms Crude Build

Crude oil prices inched lower today, after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 4.1 million barrels for the week to January 27. This compared with a modest inventory increase of half a million barrels for the previous week, which in turn followed two weeks of substantial inventory builds.
CBS News

4 oil companies had total sales of $1 trillion last year

Global oil companies have rebounded since the pandemic to post their highest ever profits since people started using petroleum.Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon and Shell all reported record profits in 2022 — a year in which Russia's war on Ukraine collided with the post-pandemic economic recovery to drive oil prices to their highest levels in history. Together, the four companies saw $1 trillion in sales last year — a sum greater than the total economic output of Colombia, South Africa or Switzerland. TotalEnergies and BP are set to report their 2022 financial results next week. The record profits come after a year of skyrocketing gas...
investing.com

White House blasts Big Oil stock buybacks again as Chevron profits double

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday launched a fresh attack against U.S. oil companies, accusing them of using profits to pay shareholders instead of boosting supply, after Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) said its annual profit doubled for 2022. Chevron posted a record $36.5 billion profit for 2022 that was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy