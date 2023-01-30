U.S. crude production expected to surpass 12 million barrels a day this year

(The Center Square) – U.S. crude production is expected to surpass its 2019 record this year, the U.S. Energy Information Agency projects, and surpass this year’s record next year.

In its January 2023 Short-Term Energy Outlook, it forecasts that U.S. crude oil production will average 12.4 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2023 and 12.8 million b/d in 2024, based on production forecasts in the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.