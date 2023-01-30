Read full article on original website
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Yardbarker
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Will Trade DeMar DeRozan Because Of Zach LaVine, Says Anonymous NBA GM
Go back to this time last year and the Chicago Bulls seemed like they were at the top of the world. A win over the Portland Trail Blazers on the 31st of January had seen them improve to 31-18, which was the best record in the Eastern Conference. Fast forward to the present, and a lot has changed.
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
Yardbarker
Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion
Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112
Lakers And Hornets Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could end up sending Russell Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets if a trade is agreed before the trade deadline.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Makes Emphatic Statement About Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record: "I'm Not Going Anywhere"
LeBron James is finally within reaching distance of the most notable regular season achievement of all time, the all-time scoring record. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar racked up 38,387 points in his 20-year career but it looks like LeBron will surpass Kareem within the next 3 games. Every game until he breaks the...
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Yardbarker
Pistons Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Alec Burks
Whether they are being sincere or not, however, remains to be seen, Stein added. In recent weeks, Bogdanovic has been linked to the likes of the Cavaliers, Lakers, Hawks and others. It is believed nearly half the league has placed a call on Bogdanovic. But as Stein wrote, “one league...
Yardbarker
Raptors Haunted By Front Office Mistake in Loss to Jazz
It's easy to look back with hindsight and second guess some of the decisions the Toronto Raptors have made in recent years. Passing on Desmond Bane to select Malachi Flynn in the 2019 NBA Draft probably comes to mind first. But it wasn't all that difficult to first guess the Thad Young deal when Toronto sent its 2022 first-round pick and Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Young and the pick that eventually became Christian Koloko. It felt a little unusual at the time.
Mavs are 'Zach LaVine fans' with trade deadline looming
The Chicago Bulls just gave Zach LaVine a max contract, and he could be traded away already?. There have been some rumblings surrounding a LaVine trade. Most recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon discussed the Dallas Mavericks' interest in the Chicago star on The Lowe Post podcast. Zach Lowe prefaced the conversation...
FOX Sports
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets hold off Pelicans 122-113
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists as the Western Conference leaders improved to...
Yardbarker
“They might say, ‘Daddy, you’re boring. You're lame!’” - Giannis Antetokounmpo is making sure his kids would watch his highlight reels
Putting up one spectacular performance after another, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of impressive for the Milwaukee Bucks halfway through the NBA season. After yet another dominant performance in Milwaukee's 135-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, the bull-strong forward revealed the reason behind his recent offensive onslaught.
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a season where they were made the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. So far this year, they have been solid and are in a three-way tie for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Raves About Russell Westbrook’s Late Game Execution
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to hold down the New York Knicks on Tuesday with their 129-123 overtime victory. Anthony Davis returned to the starting lineup at Madison Swuare Garden and was a key piece in Los Angeles' win. The eight-time NBA All-Star ended the night with 27 points and 9 rebounds.
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
FOX Sports
Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game
Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
Yardbarker
Latest CBS Sports mock draft has Panthers trading up to No. 1 in blockbuster
It’s no secret that the Carolina Panthers are in need of a franchise quarterback. So in his latest mock draft for CBS Sports, NFL reporter Josh Edwards has the Panthers pulling off a blockbuster three-team trade to move up from No. 9 to No. 1 overall to land Alabama’s Bryce Young.
