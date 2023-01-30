ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls

A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion

Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Pistons Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Alec Burks

Whether they are being sincere or not, however, remains to be seen, Stein added. In recent weeks, Bogdanovic has been linked to the likes of the Cavaliers, Lakers, Hawks and others. It is believed nearly half the league has placed a call on Bogdanovic. But as Stein wrote, “one league...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Raptors Haunted By Front Office Mistake in Loss to Jazz

It's easy to look back with hindsight and second guess some of the decisions the Toronto Raptors have made in recent years. Passing on Desmond Bane to select Malachi Flynn in the 2019 NBA Draft probably comes to mind first. But it wasn't all that difficult to first guess the Thad Young deal when Toronto sent its 2022 first-round pick and Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Young and the pick that eventually became Christian Koloko. It felt a little unusual at the time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports Chicago

Mavs are 'Zach LaVine fans' with trade deadline looming

The Chicago Bulls just gave Zach LaVine a max contract, and he could be traded away already?. There have been some rumblings surrounding a LaVine trade. Most recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon discussed the Dallas Mavericks' interest in the Chicago star on The Lowe Post podcast. Zach Lowe prefaced the conversation...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets hold off Pelicans 122-113

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists as the Western Conference leaders improved to...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

“They might say, ‘Daddy, you’re boring. You're lame!’” - Giannis Antetokounmpo is making sure his kids would watch his highlight reels

Putting up one spectacular performance after another, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of impressive for the Milwaukee Bucks halfway through the NBA season. After yet another dominant performance in Milwaukee's 135-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, the bull-strong forward revealed the reason behind his recent offensive onslaught.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a season where they were made the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. So far this year, they have been solid and are in a three-way tie for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Raves About Russell Westbrook’s Late Game Execution

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to hold down the New York Knicks on Tuesday with their 129-123 overtime victory. Anthony Davis returned to the starting lineup at Madison Swuare Garden and was a key piece in Los Angeles' win. The eight-time NBA All-Star ended the night with 27 points and 9 rebounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
PORTLAND, OR

