FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
TMZ.com
Michael Blackson Calls Nephew Eli Apple 'Savage,' 'Runs In The Family'
Michael Blackson says Eli Apple is ruthless with the Twitter fingers ... telling TMZ Sports he's not one bit surprised about his nephew's trash-talking antics -- 'cause it "runs in the family!!" Apple made headlines throughout the playoffs for speaking his mind on social media ... going after opposing teams...
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Belongs On Sports' Mt. Rushmore, Deion Branch Says
If an artist begins carving a new sports Mt. Rushmore into the side of a mountain in South Dakota in the upcoming weeks ... Deion Branch tells TMZ Sports Tom Brady is a for-sure lock to have a place in it. The ex-NFL star insisted Wednesday just hours after Brady...
TMZ.com
Arena Football League Coming Back In 2024, Makes History w/ First Black Commish
The Arena Football League has a message -- "we are back!" -- the league that went dormant years ago is returning, and they're making some history in the process, becoming the first American sports league with a Black commissioner at the helm!. TMZ Sports has learned Lee A. Hutton III...
TMZ.com
Doug Williams Says He Teared Up After Mahomes, Hurts Made Super Bowl
Doug Williams tells TMZ Sports he teared up after Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts officially made the Super Bowl ... comparing the moment to when Barack Obama first got elected. Williams, the first-ever Black starting quarterback to win the Lombardi Trophy, said the tears never quite spilled over onto his...
TMZ.com
Davante Adams Tweet Fuels Aaron Rodgers-To-Raiders Speculation
Could an Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams reunion happen in Las Vegas?? The Raiders superstar had fans salivating after hinting at the possibility during a Q&A on Twitter ... and now, everyone is freaking out. #17 dropped the bombshell tweet on Wednesday ... when he was asked, "Which neighborhood is...
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Volunteered At Animal Shelter During Final Season, Teammate's Wife Says
Tom Brady spent his free time helping a great cause during his final NFL season -- his teammate, Logan Ryan's wife just revealed -- the quarterback and his kids regularly volunteered at a local animal shelter. Ashley Bragg Ryan shared the touching tribute following Brady's retirement on Wednesday ... saying...
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Not In FOX Sports' Super Bowl Plans After Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady won't be jumping headfirst into his broadcasting gig with FOX Sports -- the newly retired NFL legend is not part of the network's plans for Super Bowl coverage next weekend ... TMZ Sports has learned. The 7-time champion shocked the sports world when he shared his retirement plans...
TMZ.com
Aaron Rodgers Says 'I'm Not Going To San Fran'
If Aaron Rodgers gets traded this offseason, apparently it won't be to the 49ers ... the star quarterback said Thursday he's "not going to San Fran." The Green Bay Packers star made the proclamation while getting set to tee off on a Par-3 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am ... after a hole announcer had asked if he had any news to share.
TMZ.com
Fans Petition For Travis And Jason Kelce's Mom To Do Super Bowl Coin Toss
With Travis and Jason Kelce facing off in the Super Bowl, fans are petitioning to get their mom, Donna, to do the coin toss before the big game in Arizona ... and it's already got more than 15,000 signatures!!. The petition was started by Chiefs fan Amber Smith -- who...
TMZ.com
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: Colin Kaepernick Never Felt Freer Than After Kneeling For Anthem
Former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf -- best known for his refusal to stand for the "Star Spangled Banner" before games -- says Colin Kaepernick once told him he never felt freer than after kneeling for the National Anthem. TMZ Sports spoke to the former #3 overall pick, whom many people...
