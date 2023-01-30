ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

TMZ.com

Michael Blackson Calls Nephew Eli Apple 'Savage,' 'Runs In The Family'

Michael Blackson says Eli Apple is ruthless with the Twitter fingers ... telling TMZ Sports he's not one bit surprised about his nephew's trash-talking antics -- 'cause it "runs in the family!!" Apple made headlines throughout the playoffs for speaking his mind on social media ... going after opposing teams...
TMZ.com

Arena Football League Coming Back In 2024, Makes History w/ First Black Commish

The Arena Football League has a message -- "we are back!" -- the league that went dormant years ago is returning, and they're making some history in the process, becoming the first American sports league with a Black commissioner at the helm!. TMZ Sports has learned Lee A. Hutton III...
TMZ.com

Doug Williams Says He Teared Up After Mahomes, Hurts Made Super Bowl

Doug Williams tells TMZ Sports he teared up after Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts officially made the Super Bowl ... comparing the moment to when Barack Obama first got elected. Williams, the first-ever Black starting quarterback to win the Lombardi Trophy, said the tears never quite spilled over onto his...
WASHINGTON STATE
TMZ.com

Davante Adams Tweet Fuels Aaron Rodgers-To-Raiders Speculation

Could an Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams reunion happen in Las Vegas?? The Raiders superstar had fans salivating after hinting at the possibility during a Q&A on Twitter ... and now, everyone is freaking out. #17 dropped the bombshell tweet on Wednesday ... when he was asked, "Which neighborhood is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TMZ.com

Tom Brady Volunteered At Animal Shelter During Final Season, Teammate's Wife Says

Tom Brady spent his free time helping a great cause during his final NFL season -- his teammate, Logan Ryan's wife just revealed -- the quarterback and his kids regularly volunteered at a local animal shelter. Ashley Bragg Ryan shared the touching tribute following Brady's retirement on Wednesday ... saying...
TMZ.com

Aaron Rodgers Says 'I'm Not Going To San Fran'

If Aaron Rodgers gets traded this offseason, apparently it won't be to the 49ers ... the star quarterback said Thursday he's "not going to San Fran." The Green Bay Packers star made the proclamation while getting set to tee off on a Par-3 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am ... after a hole announcer had asked if he had any news to share.
GREEN BAY, WI

