NASDAQ
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend
Voya Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.37MM shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 14.64MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend
Macatawa Bank said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
NASDAQ
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Truist Financial (TFC) Declares $0.52 Dividend
Truist Financial said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.19MM shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.12MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.15% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Polaris Industries (PII)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.85MM shares of Polaris Industries, Inc (PII). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.79MM shares and 7.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Privia Health Group (PRVA) with Buy Recommendation
On February 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Privia Health Group with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is $39.85. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.87% from its latest reported closing price of $27.70.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.92MM shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 14.79MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.12MM shares of Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.80MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Praesidium Investment Management Company Cuts Stake in Masonite International (DOOR)
Fintel reports that Praesidium Investment Management Company has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Masonite International Corp (DOOR). This represents 4.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 5, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
MED Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $6.56), with the stock changing hands as low as $108.26 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Peabody Energy (BTU)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.09MM shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 7, 2021 they reported 4.86MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 66.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Philotimo Fund Updates Holdings in Lazydays Holdings (LAZY)
Fintel reports that Philotimo Fund has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.07MM shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY). This represents 6.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 30, 2021 they reported 1.03MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
