Comments / 67

average joe
3d ago

wait I thought ol Joey created 7 trillion jobs. people are just going back to work after working from home for almost 3 years our elderly retired are having to get a part time job people are having to get 2nd and 3rd jobs just to make ends meet pay bills gas and food.

46
Tom
3d ago

Worst administration in history and if we are lucky that record will never be broken. Just hope we make it to 2024. Gonna take decades to clean up the mess

34
Dale Guillot
3d ago

yea, and the nincompoop was pounding on his chest on the news that his economic agenda was soaring and the millions of jobs he had created during his administration! can't his so called voters that supposedly voted for this embecil see he speaks with forked tongue and brainwashing them to believe that he speaks the truth only after he has been caught in all the lies he has been saying!

26
Comments / 0

