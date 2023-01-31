ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Junkie Radio #3331: Jorge Masvidal is back, PFL Challenger series results, more

By MMA Junkie Radio
 4 days ago

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,331, the guys discuss the announcement of Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns, which takes place April 8 at UFC 287. 2023 PFL Challenger Series 1 took place over the weekend, and the fellas give their take on the event while other major promotions were off before a busy week of UFC and Bellator. Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

UFC champ Aljamain Sterling: 'After I finish Henry Cejudo, I don't think bantamweight has anything left for me'

Aljamain Sterling thinks Henry Cejudo could be his final fight at bantamweight. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling says he will likely defend his title against Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in May but doesn’t see too many options outside of “Triple C.” Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) acknowledges that No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley is a lucrative option, but with teammate Merab Dvalishvili on the cusp of title contention, Sterling says a move up to featherweight is imminent.
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins video: Ryan Bader, Fedor Emelianenko face off one last time before CBS headliner

LOS ANGELES – All that’s left for Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko is to run it back. Bader is set to put his heavyweight title on the line in a rematch with Emelianenko as the two headline the promotion’s CBS debut Saturday night at Bellator 290 from Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Their second encounter comes four years after Bader needed just 35 seconds to TKO Emelianenko to win the heavyweight grand prix and championship. Bellator 290 marks the retirement fight for the 46-year-old Emelianenko.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Bellator 290 ceremonial weigh-ins faceoff highlights video and photo gallery from Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – All the pre-fight activities are in the books for Bellator 290, the first Bellator event of 2023, following Friday’s official and ceremonial weigh-ins. A rematch between heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (30-7 MMA, 8-2 BMMA) and Fedor Emelianenko (40-6 MMA, 4-2 BMMA), who meet for Bader’s title in what also is Emelianenko’s retirement bout, serves as the event headliner. In the co-main event, middleweight champ Johnny Eblen (12-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA) puts his title on the line for the first time against challenger Anatoly Tokov (31-3 MMA, 7-0 BMMA).
