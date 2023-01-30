Read full article on original website
ozarkradionews.com
Several Roads Still Closed Due to Winter Weather: Wednesday Road Closure Update
With another bout of winter weather taking us into February, many roads are still closed within the listening area. Those who are making their morning commutes should be aware of not only the slick and dangerous conditions on the roadway, but also of certain road closures. Information in road closures...
KTLO
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
933kwto.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield
Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Winter Weather Advisory extended until midnight for some portions of the state
UPDATED: The Advisory has now been upgraded to a Winter Weather Warning for Texas County and much of southern Missouri. The National Weather Service says the area can expect heavy mixed precipitation through midnight tonight. Meanwhile, the Winter Weather Advisory continues for Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties until midnight where...
KTLO
Wintry mix to continue through early part of week
The winter precipitation is expected to continue throughout the early part of the week. Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in north central Arkansas will remain under a winter storm warning until 9 Monday evening, and a winter weather advisory will follow through 9 Wednesday morning. Southern Missouri is under a winter storm warning until midnight, and Izard and Stone counties in north central Arkansas are currently under a winter weather advisory until 9 Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Laclede County residents see a lot of ice on roads
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - It was an icy morning for some in Lebanon on Monday. Especially for those on a morning commute. ”I just took a vacation day,” said Bryan Heard. He attempted to go to work this morning, but mother nature had other plans. ”I drive for Walmart,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Republic Trash Services resuming but delayed
JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic will be running its routes today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. They will operate on a one-day delay given the weather conditions. Monday services are being picked up today. Tuesday services will be completed Wednesday, etc. Those seeking more information can call Republic Trash Services at...
933kwto.com
School Closings Tuesday, January 31
With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
cassville-democrat.com
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
KTLO
3 boil water orders issued
Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
KTLO
AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck
Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Urgent care wait times down at CoxHealth
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As a busy flu season continues, finally some relief is in sight. According to CoxHealth in Springfield, wait times at their urgent care locations are down and back to normal levels. They also said their emergency room wait times are also down over the past four weeks. According to Cary Nabors with CoxHealth they’re continuing to see cases of Influenza, Strep Throat, and Upper respiratory infections.
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
KTTS
Burglary At Ozark Gas Station
(KTTS News) — Ozark Police have arrested two juveniles for breaking in to the Plaza Gas station in the 600-block of South Street. Police say they smashed out a door with a diesel gas pump handle, then stole some tobacco products. Authorities were able to track them down by...
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday
A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
