ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones

Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Science Focus

M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built

For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
ZDNet

AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist

The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
digg.com

Areas That People Think AI Will Impact The Most, Visualized

These are the parts of our lives people predict AI will change most drastically in the coming years. Artificial intelligence has made many of the things we do and the ways we work easier and more efficient, but the technology has also sparked fierce debate (take the recent ChatGPT controversy, for example) about its ever-growing presence in our day-to-day lives.
Tech Times

A Glimpse Into the Incredible Power of Artificial Intelligence

One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.
coinchapter.com

CryptoAI: a new project willing to bring the AI revolution at the service of crypto.

On the 28th of January, CryptoAI, an ERC-20 token dedicated to making artificial intelligence technology more accessible and widely-known in the cryptocurrency space was launched. Making AI technology more accessible to a wider audience is essential to realize its full potential. By simplifying the accessibility of AI tools, more people...
Zoran Bogdanovic

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Society

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a rapidly evolving field that has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives. From self-driving cars to virtual personal assistants, AI is already making its presence felt in various industries.
CBC News

Regulating artificial intelligence: Things are about to get a lot more interesting

This column is an opinion by Jonah Prousky, a management consultant based in Toronto, focusing on data, analytics and artificial intelligence. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. On May 12, 1997, the front page of the New York Times read, "Swift and Slashing, Computer Topples...
PYMNTS

The Metaverse IRL: Solving Healthcare Disparities With Doctors’ Digital Twins

The metaverse is not yet changing the world – but it’s increasingly changing, even saving, lives. This, as immersive experiences at the intersection of physical and digital are making incremental progress in solving critical, real-world problems within healthcare. No matter where we may be in the so-called metaverse...

Comments / 0

Community Policy