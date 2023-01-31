ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Park, IL

97ZOK

Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart

Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 suburban men face slew of charges in alleged burglaries

COOK COUNTY - Two Chicago-area men are accused in three separate residential burglaries in the suburbs. Derrick Herron, 59, of Dolton and Craig Williams, 51, of Olympia Fields were both charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools from incidents that occurred between September 2021 and February 2022 in Mount Prospect.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Frustrated Edgewater resident upset about mail stolen with 'arrow key'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Stolen mail keys, the culprit behind countless cases of mail theft CBS 2 has been covering for years.Now, Only on 2, another new case in Edgewater. The building has been broken into, tenants say, more than once using those keys. Only one of those times, the key wasn't stolen, but made from a simple kitchen utensil.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has the story you'll see Only on 2.It's a fork, but could it also be a mail key?"The key was just a metal fork that they had whittled the pattern into the fork."Jeremy Brown has lived in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage

PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
PORTAGE, IN
WISH-TV

Hammond man arrested after police shooting in Munster

MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Hammond man was taken into custody Wednesday night after a violent encounter with a Munster police officer led the officer to fire his weapon, state police said. Officers from the Munster Police Department found a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee at a gas station at...
MUNSTER, IN
fox32chicago.com

Cook County sheriff warns of new phone scam that appears legitimate

COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam that seems legitimate, but isn't. According to Sheriff Tom Dart, a caller who identifies themselves as the sheriff's office tells victims they must pay a large fine for missing court, or they'll go to jail.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Company: fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.A Walmart representative...
WAUKEGAN, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban

(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Skokie mechanic says device can stop car thefts — here's how

SKOKIE, Ill. - As Kia and Hyundai thefts continue to spike, one local auto shop is looking for ways to deter thieves. In the last two weeks, Sigler's Auto Center on Lincoln Avenue in Skokie has started installing RFID push-button kits for customers. "It just upgrades the system so it...
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
CHICAGO, IL
