Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart
Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
fox32chicago.com
2 suburban men face slew of charges in alleged burglaries
COOK COUNTY - Two Chicago-area men are accused in three separate residential burglaries in the suburbs. Derrick Herron, 59, of Dolton and Craig Williams, 51, of Olympia Fields were both charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools from incidents that occurred between September 2021 and February 2022 in Mount Prospect.
Frustrated Edgewater resident upset about mail stolen with 'arrow key'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Stolen mail keys, the culprit behind countless cases of mail theft CBS 2 has been covering for years.Now, Only on 2, another new case in Edgewater. The building has been broken into, tenants say, more than once using those keys. Only one of those times, the key wasn't stolen, but made from a simple kitchen utensil.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has the story you'll see Only on 2.It's a fork, but could it also be a mail key?"The key was just a metal fork that they had whittled the pattern into the fork."Jeremy Brown has lived in the...
Nearly $7M in illegal drugs seized in Lake County in 2022
The north suburban Lake County Special Investigations group touted 2022 as a successful year in which the unit “continued to set records.” In 2022, the team seized nearly $7,000,000 worth of Illegal drugs in Lake County.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora chief of police says there is no justification for death of man at the hands of Memphis police
Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says there is no justification for the death of Tyre Nichols in January at the hands of five Memphis police officers who are now facing second degree murder charges. Cross spoke about it in a letter to the community earlier this week. Cross acknowledges...
WGNtv.com
Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage
PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman accused of concealing mom's body in freezer marked day she died on calendar: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A woman charged with hiding the body of her 96-year-old mother in a deep freezer in the garage of their Portage Park home had placed her there nearly two years ago, according to court documents. Prosecutors said Eva Bratcher, 69, had documented the March 4, 2021 death of...
WISH-TV
Hammond man arrested after police shooting in Munster
MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Hammond man was taken into custody Wednesday night after a violent encounter with a Munster police officer led the officer to fire his weapon, state police said. Officers from the Munster Police Department found a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee at a gas station at...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County sheriff warns of new phone scam that appears legitimate
COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam that seems legitimate, but isn't. According to Sheriff Tom Dart, a caller who identifies themselves as the sheriff's office tells victims they must pay a large fine for missing court, or they'll go to jail.
Armed man threatens harm to himself inside Kane County government building
No courthouse staff members were harmed.
Man who allegedly tried to murder in-laws charged with trying to hire hitman from Will County prison
A Wisconsin who is charged in the stabbing of his in-laws in their home in Unincorporated Crete is now also charged with trying to hire a hitman from prison.
Company: fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.A Walmart representative...
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban
(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
fox32chicago.com
Skokie mechanic says device can stop car thefts — here's how
SKOKIE, Ill. - As Kia and Hyundai thefts continue to spike, one local auto shop is looking for ways to deter thieves. In the last two weeks, Sigler's Auto Center on Lincoln Avenue in Skokie has started installing RFID push-button kits for customers. "It just upgrades the system so it...
3 Cook County residents allegedly stole perfume, Neosporin from Walgreens before leading police on chase
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for three Cook County residents accused of stealing perfume and other merchandise from a Willowbrook Walgreens store. Kyla Simmons, 20, of Chicago, Duane Robinson, 23, of Chicago, and Monteriana Williams, 20, of Oak Park have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
Cash reward offered for information in Naperville robbery
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about a robbery inside a business earlier this month. The robbery happened at a business in the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue around 6 a.m. on Jan. 5 by an individual standing in line. The offender...
DuPage County Sheriff confirms that deputies will be enforcing assault weapons law
The sheriff of DuPage County has now issued his own new statement on the state’s assault weapon ban and his recent meeting with other DuPage officials.
