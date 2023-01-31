Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
The Georgia coaching staff went into the 2023 recruiting cycle knowing there would be plenty of roster turnover by the time those recruits arrived in Athens. Head coach Kirby Smart and his assistants put in the work to land another top-tier signing class, one that seems set to once again help the Bulldogs reload.
Keep missing shots and it can sap your will on defense, no matter how hard you guard. Keep giving up baskets and it can put more and more pressure on you to score. That’s the feedback loop Georgia Tech (8-13, 1-10 ACC) finds itself in as it searches for its footing in ACC play, which continues Wednesday with a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals (2-19, 0-11 ACC) at the KFC Yum! Center.
The 2023 National Signing Day saw student athletes around the country, including around the Atlanta Metro, sign their National Letters of Intent.
While there wasn’t a lot of fireworks on National Signing Day, Georgia fans still had plenty to talk about it. The Bulldogs did not pick up any players in the 2023 cycle, Georgia landed a major commitment in the 2024 class in the form of Ellis Robinson. He is...
Jamal Meriweather was the only unsigned member of Georgia’s 2023 signing class.
THE FLATS – 15 members of the Georgia Tech cross country programs have been named to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Teams, as announced by the conference on Thursday. Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in either the ACC Championship or NCAA Championships in the sport of cross country.
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams will travel to Columbia, S.C. for the South Carolina Invite this weekend. Competition will take place on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday Feb. 4. Last time out, Tech competed at Clemson’s Bob Pollock Invite. The Jackets recorded several top...
PIEDMONT – One of Thomas Propst’s fondest memories growing up in a football coach’s family was the annual rite of winter known as National Signing Day. Every year, he couldn’t wait to watch the elite players – 255 of them total – on his father’s teams parade to the front of the room in all those brightly colored ball caps and sign with all those different programs across the country.
MARIETTA, Ga. — It’s not every day you see two high school jerseys retired as early as these young superstars have, but they’ve accomplished a lot. Scoot Henderson and his younger sister Crystal had their Kell High School basketball jerseys retired on Tuesday, before either of them even turned 19 years old.
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The past two weeks have marked a significant escalation in the years-long struggle over the proposed construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (PSTC), a $90 million project that would be built on nearly 100 acres of city-owned land in an unincorporated section of DeKalb County—Georgia’s fourth largest county that encompasses a sliver of southeast Atlanta. The forest—once the homeland of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, then the site of a slave plantation and notorious prison camp—for at least a year has been occupied by activists who call themselves “forest defenders.” They have camped among the trees with the goal of blocking the construction of the PSTC, a massive complex for law enforcement that would include training and recreational facilities. For them and other opponents of the project, PSTC is known instead as “Cop City.”
Conn’s HomePlus continues to expand its footprint. The specialty retailer of furniture, appliances and consumer electronics has opened a store at Fayette Pavilion, Fayetteville, Ga. The 27,000-sq.-ft. stores gives Conn’s a total number of 168 locations across 15 states. Earlier this month, Conn’s opened a 30,000-sq.-ft. location in...
Epps Aviation is being sold to a national firm.
There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, to modern day pioneers like Atlanta Mayor, Ambassador Andrew Young and the city’s first female mayor, Shirley […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
Twenty-two healthcare leaders have been named among the most powerful leaders in the city of Atlanta for 2023, according to a Jan. 27 report from Atlanta Magazine. 1. Tom Andrews. President and CEO of Saint Joseph's Health System and Mercy Care (Atlanta). Mr. Andrews became president of Mercy Care in 2003, and was named president and CEO of Saint Joseph's in 2012.
Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
