ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Workers have moved on to a hybrid future. S.F’s taxes are stuck in the past

February is a short month, but it promises to be a busy one for accountants. San Francisco business taxes are due at the end of the month, and companies can expect many unhappy returns — especially if they’ve embraced the trendy new world of hybrid work, where employees might show up in the office a couple days of week, perhaps, if they feel like it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

To bridge the remote work desert, S.F. should cultivate life sciences industry

The dramatic shift to remote work that we’ve experienced over the past three years has had a profound and transformative impact on the Bay Area, our cities and our economy. Office buildings in business districts sit empty or partially empty. Downtown streets that once bustled are eerily quiet. And the jobs and tax revenue generated by businesses big and small is shrinking.
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Palo Alto police seek suspects who stole gold necklace

Palo Alto police on Friday sought the public's help to identify and locate a pair of suspects who stole a gold necklace from a woman. The robbery was reported just after 11:10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens located at 4170 El Camino Real, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy