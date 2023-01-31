ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

phillyvoice.com

Philly developer proposes luxury resort lodge in Cape May County

Philadelphia-based developer Brickstone Realty will pursue the construction of an offshore resort in Cape May County in the coming years, planning documents show. The 30-acre parcel for the proposed Clermont Lodge is in Dennis Township, about ten miles west of Sea Isle City. The wooded site, currently undeveloped land, is located off the busy intersection of New Jersey Routes 9 and 83.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

South Jersey Yacht Sales announces capital improvements

South Jersey Yacht Sales has announced plans for capital improvements to its showroom and service area at 680 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. George C. Robinson III, president and owner, said the improvements are a continuation of the company’s commitment to upgrade the 12-plus-acre facility after acquiring the site in late 2020.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
seaislenews.com

Pier 88 Marina in Sea Isle for Sale

A Sea Isle City marina that gives boaters easy access to the ocean in the southern tip of the island is up for sale. Pier 88 Marina includes 66 boat slips, nearly 50 jet ski ports, boat rentals, fuel sales and a ship’s store for boating supplies, according to the listing on the commercial real estate site LoopNet.com.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
DOVER, DE
New Jersey 101.5

New resort in the works for downtown Wildwood, NJ

A popular local brewing company is hoping to parlay their success and expand into the hospitality business. The MudHen Brewing Company, a local favorite known for serving up a variety of craft beers such as the Duneslager, Wildwood Haze and the black, Sundown Lager has announced plans to build 6- 2-bedroom luxury cottages as well as a 4-bedroom single family house.
WILDWOOD, NJ
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
delawarepublic.org

Long-awaited Georgetown pallet shelter village welcomes first residents

Residents began moving into Georgetown’s new pallet shelter village Monday, setting in motion an experiment in transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Sussex County. The village was originally intended to open last fall, but a series of logistical challenges pushed the move-in date to January. A majority of...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Shore News Network

Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman

OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN CITY, MD

