Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
phillyvoice.com
Philly developer proposes luxury resort lodge in Cape May County
Philadelphia-based developer Brickstone Realty will pursue the construction of an offshore resort in Cape May County in the coming years, planning documents show. The 30-acre parcel for the proposed Clermont Lodge is in Dennis Township, about ten miles west of Sea Isle City. The wooded site, currently undeveloped land, is located off the busy intersection of New Jersey Routes 9 and 83.
Best Bagel Shop In EHT, NJ, Is In A Gas Station Parking Lot
You know what they say about breakfast: it's the most important meal of the day. While it's true that a lot of us skip breakfast most of the time, if you do see us partaking in a morning meal, no doubt, it's probably a breakfast sandwich. That's at least true...
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
shorelocalnews.com
South Jersey Yacht Sales announces capital improvements
South Jersey Yacht Sales has announced plans for capital improvements to its showroom and service area at 680 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. George C. Robinson III, president and owner, said the improvements are a continuation of the company’s commitment to upgrade the 12-plus-acre facility after acquiring the site in late 2020.
seaislenews.com
Pier 88 Marina in Sea Isle for Sale
A Sea Isle City marina that gives boaters easy access to the ocean in the southern tip of the island is up for sale. Pier 88 Marina includes 66 boat slips, nearly 50 jet ski ports, boat rentals, fuel sales and a ship’s store for boating supplies, according to the listing on the commercial real estate site LoopNet.com.
Historic 102-year-old Dealership in NJ Exits the New Car Business
For the first time since Warren G. Harding was elected President of the United States, you will not be able to buy a new car at a historic dealership in the heart of South Jersey. In November 1920, President Woodrow Wilson was preparing to exit The White House as Harding...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Atlantic City
Do you want a perfect of the highest quality hotel in the Atlantic City locality area? I’m going to share about a few list of hotel that are physically located in the Atlantic City. You will get a Website Home information, approximate regular users ratings, Contact Number, details directions,...
Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes that were seriously eroded by a storm can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline, but cannot build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves, a judge ruled Wednesday.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Dover
Are you finding for a whole list of hotel in the Dover area? I’m going to share about some hotel that are basically situated in the Dover. You will get a Website Home details, average regular users reviews, Contact, details address, and also a direction link from your home. Our team has collected this details from these hotel ‘, official page.
New resort in the works for downtown Wildwood, NJ
A popular local brewing company is hoping to parlay their success and expand into the hospitality business. The MudHen Brewing Company, a local favorite known for serving up a variety of craft beers such as the Duneslager, Wildwood Haze and the black, Sundown Lager has announced plans to build 6- 2-bedroom luxury cottages as well as a 4-bedroom single family house.
seaislenews.com
With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’
Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion, also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these reports,...
Winning Somers Point, NJ Lotto Ticket Scores Big $$$
This trip to the hardware store really did turn into a true value!. A ticket for Monday's Powerball Lottery sold at Shore True Value Hardware on New Road in Somers Point hit for a $50,000 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The ticket was one of five in New...
delawarepublic.org
Long-awaited Georgetown pallet shelter village welcomes first residents
Residents began moving into Georgetown’s new pallet shelter village Monday, setting in motion an experiment in transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Sussex County. The village was originally intended to open last fall, but a series of logistical challenges pushed the move-in date to January. A majority of...
A Dead Whale Has Been Spotted 12 Miles Off Of Brigantine, NJ
A dead whale was spotted last night, Saturday, January 28, 2023, floating approximately 12 miles off of the coast of Brigantine by a survey ship. It is believed, but, not confirmed to be a humpback whale. With the current wind and tides, the estimate is that the latest whale to...
1 Person Killed, Route 47 Closed For 4 Hours in Dennis Twp., NJ, Monday Night
Officials in Cape May County say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 47 Monday night. The accident happened around 7:30 in the 800 block of Route 47 in South Dennis. Dennis Twp. firefighters were conducting a training exercise at their firehouse when the call was received.
Animals endangered or threatened in Wharton State Forest
Within the Pinelands National Reserve is the largest tract of land in the New Jersey park system — Wharton State Forest. It spreads across Atlantic, Camden and Burlington counties for a total of 124,350 acres. According to the DEP, 43 animals found in the forest are listed as threatened or endangered.
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two New Jersey men allegedly ran massive cockfighting ring in Atlantic County, NJ
🚔 Two men charged for running bird fighting ring. 🚔 The Hammonton residents trained roosters to fight each other. 🚔 They had more than 100 birds living in deplorable conditions. Two Atlantic County men have been arrested and charged with allegedly running a Bird Fighting operation in...
