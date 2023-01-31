Linda Ronstadt 1970 Hit “Long Long Time” Goes Top 5 at iTunes as HBO’s “Last Of Us” Gives Song Unexpected Renaissance

Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Showbiz411
Dr. Phil Pulling the Plug on Himself, Number 1 Talk Show Ending Run This Season
That’s it for Dr. Phil. He’s pulling the plug on himself after 21 seasons come this spring. Phil McGraw has the number 1 talk show, or sometimes number 2 as it battles with Live with Kelly and Ryan. But his average audience is around 1.5 million people a day.
Showbiz411
Spirit Awards Dropped by IFC Channel, Will Stream Instead on YouTube, IMDB
The Spirit Awards have been getting lower and lower ratings for years. They bounce around at the level of 60,000 viewers. The result is they’ve been dropped by the IFC Channel and have no broadcast home. No more big show. It’s over. Now the Spirit Awards will stream...
