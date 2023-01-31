ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima talks entertainment: Goal is to provide larger area for combination of activity

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XLbG_0kWoPf1h00
Small Business Coordinator Amber Martin Community presented the Community Entertainment District to the community and economic development committee and community members Monday evening. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — New developments are underway in the City of Lima. A newly presented community entertainment district may be coming to the region very soon. The community and economic development committee met Monday evening to discuss the project.

The City of Lima proposed the district. According to the Workforce and Small Business Development coordinator Amber Martin, the CED is defined as a bounded area that includes a combination of entertainment, retail, education, sporting, cultural or arts close to shopping centers, restaurants and so on.

“The CED is a tool for economic development,” said Martin. “It does provide a boundary for an area that is specific to entertainment which includes retail, art, sporting events, theatre, performing arts and movies. All sorts of things that improve our quality of life and add vibrancy to our downtown.”

According to Martin, the district will encompass the North and South ends of Main Street, Grand Avenue to the North and Fourth Street to the South extending into the downtown.

“We hope to provide a larger area for entertainment,” added Martin. “We have heard from owners that purchased property on South Main that are interested in developing. We have plenty of properties for lease and for sale within that area.”

If approved by the Council, the CED will expand a business’s ability (within that boundary) to obtain a D5-J liquor license. This license is a full beer, wine and spirits license, according to Martin.

Community members including Marc Bowker weighed in on the future development.

“I would just ask the gathered group to consider shopping in retail,” said Bowker. “I know this is part of the bigger picture but there is a lot of talk about the liquor license and ‘bar-tainment’. The really big piece that is missing in downtown Lima is shopping.”

The next step for the district is presenting it to Lima City Council for official approval.

“Right now we are in the discussion phase,” said Martin. “Our next step is an application being made to the mayor of Lima. From that point the mayor will take our Council members and Council will then take consideration. There will be a public comment period and then we will move forward from there.”

For more information, contact the Workforce and Small Business Development Coordinator at 419-223-7281.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property

LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima City Schools hosts a “Taste of Career Tech”

LIMA — Career technical education provides students with the academic and technical skills, knowledge and training necessary to succeed in future careers. Lima City Schools features twelve programs — including the latest agriculture and outdoor opportunities and audio engineering — to prepare students to enter the workforce.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Council, commissioners join forces

LIMA — The City of Lima and the Allen County Commissioners are embracing the idea of working together. Allen County Commissioners invited the City of Lima to its agenda meeting Thursday morning. This is not the first effort of the two government offices to come together. The city of...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1

David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Four new firefighters sworn in

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department has four new firefighters. Joseph Morlino, Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell and Reed Warnement were sworn in at the Mayor’s Press Conference Wednesday morning. “I really appreciate the men and women of our fire department and the work you all do,” said Mayor...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Black history honored in Lima

LIMA — Nationally, February is known as the month to commemorate Black history. One local resident decided to honor local natives who played a role in history throughout the city of Lima. On the first day of Black history month, Dionne Dickey unveiled a display she created for her...
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Fair Board approves plan for new buildings

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society has come up with its building plan and it will include three phases. Visitors to the fair could see changes as soon as the 2023 fair. Following an executive session that lasted more than an hour, directors emerged to approve the plan.
GREENVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

Several people gather to watch rehabilitated hawk get released in Lima's town square

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was flight day for a special creature in Lima's town square this afternoon. Several people gathered outside the municipal building to watch a Cooper's hawk be released back into the wild. The bird was found on the ground in front of the building back on September 17th. It was taken to "Nature's Nursery" in Whitehouse, Ohio, for rehabilitation. They say it was just dazed and confused after possibly hitting the mirrored windows of the city building. The door was opened on the pen and the hawk took flight heading west through the square. It took a moment to rest in a tree before taking off again. Wildlife officers say this is not unusual.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient

DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Sunny Farms landfill fights for its operating license

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders at Sunny Farms landfill in Seneca County say they’re ready to fight for their license after getting notice from the county health board that they may not get it renewed. With clean inspections in both 2021 and 2022, there are questions about why this...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

Group Protests Removal of Baby from Home

A small, but vocal, group called Bring Emrelle Home held a protest on the south side of the Hardin County Courthouse in downtown Kenton Wednesday afternoon. The group is protesting the removal of a baby from a home in November of 2022 over alleged abuse allegations against the baby’s parents.
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

1100 block of North West Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday. Allentown Road at North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday. 300 block of North Pears Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening. 600 block of...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

4th Wings Etc. location coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fourth location of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is coming to southwest Fort Wayne, the chain announced Tuesday. The restaurant, which has headquarters in Fort Wayne, plans to open “near the end of 2023,” according to a release. A 4,500-square-foot building is planned for the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the restaurant announced.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26

A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Barn messages bring smiles to Fort Wayne motorists

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Everyone’s commute could use some fun to brighten up the trip to work. And if you drive past Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road on your way to work you may have found some. Toni McDevitt and her husband Bob have been decorating...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Wilson to students: Climate is personal

LIMA — Aaron Wilson, who is a state climatologist, an assistant professor of ag weather with OSU Extension, and a principal investigator at the Byrd Polar and Climate Research spoke to students from Lima Senior High School as well as students from South Science and Technology Magnet School in the Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts on the Ohio State-Lima campus as part of the 2023 Fowler Science Series. Wilson spoke on the topic “How weather extremes affect us all.”
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
253
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy