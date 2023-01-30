ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

APD Arrest Felon on Drug Trafficking Charges

Asheville -- February 1, 2023: The Asheville Police Department collaborated with regional and statewide. felon who was in possession of a weapon, over $12,000 in cash, and a trafficking quantity of Oxycodone pills. Around 12:58 PM on January 30, Jayleen Marquse Boston (3/11/1993) was apprehended near Montford Avenue. Boston and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
2 Suspects in Recent Break-ins Arrested in Macon County

Watauga Road in Macon County early on January 30, 2023. The people were suspects in a recent break-in as well as wanted on numerous felony offenses. When the North Carolina Probation Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, a female met them at the door and confirmed the suspects were present inside the house. There were numerous unsuccessful attempts to speak with the 2 suspects verbally. The Macon County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit was also there, and it was decided that a K9 would be used to capture the suspects who were evading detection given the nature of the offenses. When the suspects refused to comply, K9 Jax's handler Cpl. Stamey warned them that a K9 would be unleashed into the house for apprehension purposes. K9 Jax was then brought up to the front door. Both people were quickly apprehended after they peacefully left the house.
MACON COUNTY, NC
Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Man accused of threatening motorists in parking lot with what turned out to be fake gun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in custody after being accused of threatening people in a parking lot in Asheville with a weapon that turned out to be fake. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says multiple calls were made to 911 around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, reporting a man with a gun approaching, blocking and damaging several occupied vehicles in a parking lot of a business in the area of Biltmore Avenue and Meadow Road.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Man accused of possessing 'trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills' arrested, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man in Asheville is facing numerous charges after being accused of trafficking drugs. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers worked with local and state partners to arrest Jayleen Marquse Boston, who had been wanted for several charges. Police say Boston was taken into custody in the area of Montford Avenue around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. In a news release, APD says they seized a "a trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills" during the arrest.
ASHEVILLE, NC
4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
LEICESTER, NC
Man charged after road rage, shooting incident in Woodfin

WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Woodfin police said a road rage incident led to shots being fired into a vehicle. Erick Antonio Reyes-Romero was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Investigators said the incident...
WOODFIN, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and the ASPCA responded to a residence in Leicester Tuesday regarding an animal abuse investigation. Officials say more than 40 dogs and other animals were removed from the home and are now in an emergency shelter. Lindsey Trevor Rue, 39, is charged with felony killing an animal by starvation, felony animal cruelty, child neglect, and resist delay or obstruct.
LEICESTER, NC
SCSO: Man found dead Friday from gunshot wound in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call that a man had been shot on Friday, at around 6:15 p.m. They said they went to the 3000 block of Camp Smoky Lane and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. They said he was later identified as Walter T. Hall, 59, from Sevierville.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

