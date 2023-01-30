Read full article on original website
Related
wnctimes.com
APD Arrest Felon on Drug Trafficking Charges
Asheville -- February 1, 2023: The Asheville Police Department collaborated with regional and statewide. felon who was in possession of a weapon, over $12,000 in cash, and a trafficking quantity of Oxycodone pills. Around 12:58 PM on January 30, Jayleen Marquse Boston (3/11/1993) was apprehended near Montford Avenue. Boston and...
WLOS.com
Uber provides details on driver's schedule from the night she was killed
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The investigation into the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler, the Uber driver whose body was found in the early morning hours of the new year, continues even as a grand jury indicted a mother and son for the killing. A grand jury...
WBIR
Fatal shooting in Sevierville, possibility of criminal charges
Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 59-year-old Walter Hall dead on Friday. Officials said no one has been charged.
wvlt.tv
Cocke Co. Sheriff warns about trespassing man with criminal record
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to keep an eye out for a man they say has been trespassing and stealing property. The man, identified as Travis Wilkins, was arrested Tuesday night after Sheriff CJ Ball said he was in...
WLOS.com
Woman pleads guilty to sneaking fentanyl into jail, giving it to inmates who overdosed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Sylva woman pleaded guilty earlier this week to distributing a substance that contained fentanyl to two inmates who overdosed in the Jackson County jail. Megan Tate, 28, faces up to 20 years in prison. Investigators said when Tate was arrested in April 2021, she...
wnctimes.com
2 Suspects in Recent Break-ins Arrested in Macon County
Watauga Road in Macon County early on January 30, 2023. The people were suspects in a recent break-in as well as wanted on numerous felony offenses. When the North Carolina Probation Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, a female met them at the door and confirmed the suspects were present inside the house. There were numerous unsuccessful attempts to speak with the 2 suspects verbally. The Macon County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit was also there, and it was decided that a K9 would be used to capture the suspects who were evading detection given the nature of the offenses. When the suspects refused to comply, K9 Jax's handler Cpl. Stamey warned them that a K9 would be unleashed into the house for apprehension purposes. K9 Jax was then brought up to the front door. Both people were quickly apprehended after they peacefully left the house.
WYFF4.com
Police arrest man after 911 reports he threatened drivers with gun, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police said Wednesday they responded within seconds to reports of a man with a gun who was threatening drivers. Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department, said the calls to 911 came in about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday reporting a man with a “gun.”. MORE HEADLINES:
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
FOX Carolina
Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
WLOS.com
Man accused of threatening motorists in parking lot with what turned out to be fake gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in custody after being accused of threatening people in a parking lot in Asheville with a weapon that turned out to be fake. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says multiple calls were made to 911 around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, reporting a man with a gun approaching, blocking and damaging several occupied vehicles in a parking lot of a business in the area of Biltmore Avenue and Meadow Road.
WLOS.com
Man accused of possessing 'trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills' arrested, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man in Asheville is facing numerous charges after being accused of trafficking drugs. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers worked with local and state partners to arrest Jayleen Marquse Boston, who had been wanted for several charges. Police say Boston was taken into custody in the area of Montford Avenue around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. In a news release, APD says they seized a "a trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills" during the arrest.
YAHOO!
1st-degree murder trial begins in Buncombe County for Candler woman charged in 2020
ASHEVILLE - Jury selection began Jan. 30 in the first-degree murder trial of a Candler woman who was charged in 2020. In December of that year, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Nicole Daves, now 49, with murdering a man she was living with, 47-year-old Roger Michael Evans.
WLOS.com
4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
WLOS.com
Man charged after road rage, shooting incident in Woodfin
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Woodfin police said a road rage incident led to shots being fired into a vehicle. Erick Antonio Reyes-Romero was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Investigators said the incident...
Two accused in series of Asheville business break-ins
Two people have been charged in connection with a string of recent break-ins at businesses across Asheville.
Greene County woman sentenced after man found dead in vehicle in 2020
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greene County woman arrested after a man's body was found inside a wrecked vehicle has entered a plea to the facilitation of second-degree murder. Elizabeth Phillips was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a determinate release, meaning she must serve at least 30 percent of her sentence.
Former Knox County business owner charged with tax evasion
A former Knox County business owner was arrested on charges including 29 counts of tax evasion according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.
North Carolina woman facing up to 20 years for fentanyl distribution
A North Carolina woman pleaded guilty on Monday morning to distributing a substance that contained fentanyl.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and the ASPCA responded to a residence in Leicester Tuesday regarding an animal abuse investigation. Officials say more than 40 dogs and other animals were removed from the home and are now in an emergency shelter. Lindsey Trevor Rue, 39, is charged with felony killing an animal by starvation, felony animal cruelty, child neglect, and resist delay or obstruct.
SCSO: Man found dead Friday from gunshot wound in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call that a man had been shot on Friday, at around 6:15 p.m. They said they went to the 3000 block of Camp Smoky Lane and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. They said he was later identified as Walter T. Hall, 59, from Sevierville.
Comments / 0