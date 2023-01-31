Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wucardinals.com
Women’s Swimmers Earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Team Distinction for 2022
Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2022-23 season has been one of the best years for the Wheeling University Women's Swimming team since the program was reinstated during the 2020-21 season. On Thursday evening, they learned that that success continued into the classroom as the Cardinals were one of 88 Division II schools to earn the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team Distinction. It is the second time in program history that the team has earned the honor and the first honor for the team since the 2015 season that the team has earned the honor.
wucardinals.com
Indoor Track & Field Opens February with Ashland Judd Logan Invitational
Wheeling, W. Va. - The first two meets of the 2023 portion of the schedule served as a tune-up for the Wheeling University Indoor Track & Field team as they were coming back from break. They open February on Friday, and all eyes are on the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships as they take on the Ashland Judd Logan two-day invitational. It will be the final full-team regular season meet before the conference championship as the Cardinals continue to build their team culture, while lowering their times in their specific events.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Welcomes Back Sara Pelegreen as Head Softball Coach
Wheeling, W. Va. - In 2016, Wheeling University Athletics took a chance on a young 25-year-old, giving her that first opportunity to be a Head Softball Coach. Seven years later, the Wheeling University Athletics Department is excited to welcome back that same woman as they have announced the hiring of Sara Pelegreen as the new Head Softball Coach beginning with the 2023 season. Pelegreen returns to Wheeling with more experience on the diamond as she is ready to lead the Cardinal's softball program to success for years to come.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Basketball Battles to the Wire in Loss to Charleston
Charleston, W. Va. – As the month of February begins, the push for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Tournament is on as teams are making their push for WesBanco Arena. The Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (5-15, 3-12) would begin their push for the tournament with a battle against Charleston on Wednesday night it was a game that would come down to the final five minutes of play, but in the end the Cardinals would fall 86-83. After trailing for a majority of the night, the Cardinals had battled back throughout the second half and were trailing 73-70 with five minutes to play. Marcus Johnson would hit a layup that made it a one-point game as the team's began a back and forth. John Korte and Johnson would each hit layups on back-to-back possessions, but Charleston would keep up and maintain their one-point lead. However, Charleston's Eddie Colbert III would give Wheeling an opening with 1:25 to play, going 1-2 from the free throw line to make it an 80-78 game. The Cardinals responded with a Korte layup and it was tied for the first time since the first half. However, it would be that free throw line that ended Wheeling's day as the Golden Eagles went 4-4 to end things. Korte hit one more three as time expired, but the damage was done as Charleston picked up the 86-83 win.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Basketball Clinches Playoff Spot, Falls to Charleston 86-72
Charleston, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (12-9, 10-5) kicked off the month of February on Wednesday when they traveled down to Charleston, West Virginia. The offense battled throughout the night, with two 20+ point quarters, but it wasn't enough as they fell 86-72. However, because both Frostburg State and Alderson Broaddus fell in their games, the Cardinals have clinched a spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Tournament for the third straight season.
Comments / 0