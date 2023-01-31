Charleston, W. Va. – As the month of February begins, the push for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Tournament is on as teams are making their push for WesBanco Arena. The Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (5-15, 3-12) would begin their push for the tournament with a battle against Charleston on Wednesday night it was a game that would come down to the final five minutes of play, but in the end the Cardinals would fall 86-83. After trailing for a majority of the night, the Cardinals had battled back throughout the second half and were trailing 73-70 with five minutes to play. Marcus Johnson would hit a layup that made it a one-point game as the team's began a back and forth. John Korte and Johnson would each hit layups on back-to-back possessions, but Charleston would keep up and maintain their one-point lead. However, Charleston's Eddie Colbert III would give Wheeling an opening with 1:25 to play, going 1-2 from the free throw line to make it an 80-78 game. The Cardinals responded with a Korte layup and it was tied for the first time since the first half. However, it would be that free throw line that ended Wheeling's day as the Golden Eagles went 4-4 to end things. Korte hit one more three as time expired, but the damage was done as Charleston picked up the 86-83 win.

