Ames, IA

Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz

Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
IOWA CITY, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason

The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals... The post Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers had a hilarious 5-word response about going to the 49ers at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

As the Green Bay Packers potentially get set to move on from four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, rumors have started to fly around at a blistering pace. Just last week, my pal Charles Curtis ranked a list of possible AFC team destinations for one of the best quarterbacks ever to play (including just staying in Green Bay). Then, the New York Jets hiring Rodgers’ former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, had folks thinking something was in the works for Gang Green. And this week, a curious one-word tweet from Davante Adams indicated that Rodgers might be heading West.
GREEN BAY, WI

