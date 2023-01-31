As the Green Bay Packers potentially get set to move on from four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, rumors have started to fly around at a blistering pace. Just last week, my pal Charles Curtis ranked a list of possible AFC team destinations for one of the best quarterbacks ever to play (including just staying in Green Bay). Then, the New York Jets hiring Rodgers’ former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, had folks thinking something was in the works for Gang Green. And this week, a curious one-word tweet from Davante Adams indicated that Rodgers might be heading West.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO