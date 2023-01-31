Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
Suspect did not know lady he struck with car: HPD
Police charged Desmond Kekahuna with attempted murder and second-degree assault. His bail was set at $1 million.
Big Island police investigating shooting, Kumukoa Street closed
Big Island Police are advising the public to avoid Kumukoa Street between Mohouli Street and Hoopuni Street in Hilo due to police activity.
Fatal crash in Kailua leaves 1 man dead
Honolulu Police are investigating a crash in Kailua that left a bicyclist dead.
Family of woman struck by car in Mililani wants answers
Anger and confusion for the family of the woman who police said was struck by a car in Mililani and then assaulted by the driver of that car. They still can't understand why it happened and are looking for answers.
Hawaii man accused of running over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A Hawaii man is accused of intentionally running over a woman who was pushing a 6-month-old child in a stroller across a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deadly car crash in Punchbowl over the weekend left residents shaken ― and demanding action. Police say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, 59-year-old Elmer Milikini was heading eastbound on Iolani Avenue when an Oahu woman tried to overtake him and sideswiped his car. Milikini lost control...
Popular Ewa store hit in smash-and-grab again
Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree burglary at a popular Ewa convenience stop and the owner said it is not the first time.
Woman struck by car, good Samaritan assaulted: HPD
A man and woman have been sent to the hospital following an assault in a Mililani Town Center parking lot around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD investigating cause of overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HFD is investigating the cause of an overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome Thursday. It happened at the Hale Kaloapau complex on Kaloapau street around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames emanating from the front and rear of a 6-unit, two story building. No...
Truck strikes bicyclist while on opposite bound lane
The City and County of Honolulu said that Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle collision.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by truck near Mokuleia Beach Park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a truck near Mokuleia Beach Park Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. along Farrington Highway. On January 31, 2023, at about 6:45 PM, a critical motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist occurred in the area...
KITV.com
Cyclist dies after colliding with truck in Kailua | UPDATE
UPDATE 10:00 p.m.: Honolulu Police confirm that a 50-year-old has died after colliding with a truck while riding his bike. The accident occurred in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road in the Kailua area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over a woman who was pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot. The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the 37-year-old woman was pushing her...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
KITV.com
Man arrested on drug charges in connection with death of Marine found at MCBH
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in federal custody in connection to the death of a Marine found at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe in mid-January. Rayshaun “Nova” Ducos was arrested on Monday in connection to the Marine’s death.
HFD initiate defensive fire attack to Waipahu structure
The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened on Peke Lane.
Vehicle lost control on wet surface in fatal crash
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved a single vehicle in the Kaneohe area. Police said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a 36-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the H-3 Freeway. While in the area of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, the driver had lost control […]
Missing persons case reclassified as murder, bodies found
A missing persons case turned into an apparent murder, suicide after Honolulu police found the bodies of two people that had been reported missing.
KITV.com
Gerard Puana reaches $3 million settlement with City and County of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gerard Puana, the uncle of convicted felon and former Honolulu Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, has reached a nearly 3 million dollar settlement with the City and County of Honolulu. Puana was at the center of the infamous case after being framed for mailbox theft as part of the...
Comments / 0