Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Teen arrested in connection to shooting in east Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Auto Accidents Across Lubbock Soared This Week

It's been a week of winter weather and ice in and around Lubbock and unfortunately, that means a lot of crashes around Lubbock County. Auto accidents soared this week beginning Monday morning when 19 accidents were reported throughout Lubbock County. Of course there could have been more minor accidents that weren't called in on Monday and throughout the week.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
LEA COUNTY, NM
towntalkradio.com

Update on fatal crash in Terry County

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Law enforcement impersonators targeting people in the Hub City, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that in the last month, it received multiple reports of law enforcement impersonators attempting to scam locals over the phone. In their latest tactic, scammers used local area codes and the names of real law enforcement officers, claiming they have arrest warrants and trying […]
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD announced district facilities will be closed on Friday, February 3 in order to conduct an inspection for a potentially harmful substance. This announcement comes the day after students were released early on Wednesday due to a suspected gas leak. The scheduled basketball games have...
OLTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Walmart and CVS close early due to staffing issues, Lubbock pharmacy owner responds

LUBBOCK, Texas–Pharmacy workers have had enough of late nights and long hours. National chain pharmacies decided to cut their hours by closing early in response to staffing shortages. Walmart and CVS announced they’d be closing earlier in the day starting in March.  CVS announced they would cut the hours of operation for 9,000 stores nationwide, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD searching for suspects in Central Lubbock robbery, assault

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday it was searching for four suspects in a Central Lubbock robbery. According to LPD, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of 23rd street just 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LPD also said it appeared to be three black males and one unknown male.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

