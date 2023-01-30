ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

All-Star exclusion no sweat for Edwards: ‘I kind of knew’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves were predictably irked when Anthony Edwards was not picked for the NBA All-Star Game, a belief in his worthiness that had plenty of backing around the league. As for Edwards, well, he said he wasn’t surprised or disappointed. His laid-back, aw-shucks vibe —...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTOP

NBA suspends Brooks, fines Mitchell for Grizz-Cavs scuffle

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court incident on Thursday night. The league announced the punishments on Friday. Brooks swung and struck Mitchell in the groin area during...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

Sports on TV for Sunday, February 5

NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec. FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles. FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles. 1 a.m....
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy