Read full article on original website
Related
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Driver killed in rollover crash near Kearney
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly rollover truck crash near Kearney that killed the driver.
High-speed Chase Ends in Pettis County
Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting...
kttn.com
Two-year-old boy injured in crash on Interstate 35
A child from Cameron was taken to a hospital following a rear-end accident late Thursday afternoon in Clay County. The two-year-old boy received minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital. Two cars were northbound and entered congested traffic on Interstate 35, north of Highway 152 when the car driven...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For February 3, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting Arrest, felony Receiving Stolen Property, and felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also known to have removed his ankle monitor, which was placed on him by the Officer of Probation and Parole. The driver was throwing suspected narcotics from the vehicle. The vehicle entered Pettis County traveling at speeds of exceeding 120 miles per hour. Pettis County Deputies were able to stop-stick the vehicle multiple times as it fled northbound from Benton County Deputies on US 65. Pettis County Deputies were able to then join the pursuit line as it continued northbound on US 65 through the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle eventually came to a stop after about an hour of pursuit near Swope Road due to being disabled from a missing tire. The driver, Garry Gene Curtis Brunner, 37, of Warsaw, was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Brunner was transported back to Benton County by Deputies, pending charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, felony Resisting Arrest by Fleeing Creating Substantial Risk, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding (26 MPH or More), and Driving While Revoked. Bond was set at $10,000 surety.
Burglary Suspect Arrested By SPD On Scene
On Friday at 1:42 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a burglary in progress at 1919 South Harrison. The victim reported that a subject was forcing entry into the front door of the residence. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect exiting the front door of the house. The suspect...
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
kmmo.com
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
One killed, 2 injured in separate crashes on I-70 in KCK
One person died and two others were injured in separate crashes along eastbound I-70 of Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday morning.
Sedalia Police Reports For February 3, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Friday morning, Officers were dispatched to the Liberty Park, 1500 West 3rd Street, for a report of a dog that had fallen though the ice of the lagoon. Just over one minute after, Officers arrived on scene, and the dog slipped under the ice. The Sedalia Fire Department deployed their water rescue team and were able to retrieve the dog from under the water. Life saving measures were started, but ultimately the dog passed. The dog's owner has not yet been identified.
Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash
Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
mykdkd.com
(UPDATED) House Fire in Clinton, MO
Pictures from the structure fire yesterday evening at 4th & Jefferson. Ladder 1 was instrumental in controlling this wind driven fire. The home was vacant. Due to limited staffing, mutual aid assistance was requested from Urich Fire Department for manpower. Thank you to Urich Fire for their assistance. The fire...
Three Injured in Pettis County Collision
Three people were injured in a two-truck collision that occurred early Saturday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 GMC truck, driven by 21-year-old Carsen S. Gerke of Windsor, was Missouri 52, west of Route B around 2 a.m., when the truck traveled into the opposing lane and struck an eastbound 1993 Ford truck, driven by 42-year-old Thomas S. West of Clinton.
Gallatin Man Found Unconscious Behind the Wheel
On Friday at 3:43 a.m., Sedalia Police contacted an intoxicated driver at Broadway and Harding. The driver was reportedly unconscious at the wheel. 43-year-old Howard Phillip Andrus, III, of Gallatin, Mo., was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated by drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deadly workplace accident under investigation in Clay County
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a worker at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, died in a fall.
Welfare Check On Homeless Man Leads to Arrest
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Lamine to check on an individual under-dressed for the weather conditions. Upon contacting and identifying the man, it was learned that 56-year-old Jacob R. Marsh, homeless, was wanted on an active parole violation warrant out of Greene County on original charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
Sedalia Man Faces Burglary, Domestic Assault Charges
On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 2201 W. 5th Street for a domestic assault. Upon arrival, Officers determined that two people had been assaulted and needed medical assistance. PCAD was then contacted and the subjects were later taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment. The suspect,...
Warsaw Woman Injured When Nissan Strikes Ditch
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2022 Nissan Armada, driven by 30-year-old Casey L. King of Warsaw, was on US 65 at Marigold Road around 6:30 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Man Arrested on Drug Warrant
A Liberty man was arrested on an outstanding drug warrant Tuesday in Platte County and is jailed in Wyandotte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Liberty resident Rocky J. McCardie was arrested at 11:31 A.M. Tuesday in Platte County on an outstanding felony warrant for dangerous drugs.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0