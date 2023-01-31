ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

OutThere Colorado

At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest

While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
LEADVILLE, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Local ultrarunner goes fast and far with community support

The saying goes that if you want to go fast, you should go alone. But if you want to go far, go together. It’s the theme and the title of Carbondale ultrarunner Jeff Colt’s “Potbelly Perspectives” talk at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies on Wednesday at 6 p.m., when he’ll speak about his endurance sports career and the community that has supported him along the way.
CARBONDALE, CO
The Hollywood Reporter

Marcia Gay Harden Takes Seven-Hour Uber Ride to Make Aspen Snow Ball

Under Colorado’s snowy skies on Saturday night, the Aspen Snow Ball took place at the local St. Regis. In its first edition, the annual gala, hosted by the Children’s Oncology Support Fund, raised more than $2.5 million for the fight against pediatric cancer. It was an evening that brought together film producer, fund founder and gala chair Thomas Pierce, actress and honorary chair Marcia Gay Harden, and singer and songwriter Denise Rich amid a major contingent of guests from Los Angeles. With a Narnia theme and top sponsorship from Chopard and Farfetch, the night brought together celebrities, donors and socialites. Said...
ASPEN, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

New app offers Pitkin Alerts in 100 languages

Pitkin County unveiled a new app on Jan. 25 that will deliver Pitkin Alerts in 100 languages. Until now, the alerts from Pitkin County’s dispatch center have been delivered in English with occasional Spanish translations. Despite a few hiccups during the rollout, the ReachWell app is now functioning and...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Thursday, February 2

On today's newscast: a man died in Edwards Tuesday night after an encounter with Eagle County sheriff’s deputies, both candidates for mayor of Aspen officially launched their campaigns Wednesday, Glenwood Springs City Council is considering a change to its affordable housing requirements, two local agricultural nonprofits are joining forces, an interactive exhibit wraps up at The Art Base in Basalt Friday night, and more.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

At least 2 Summit County teenagers injured in crash on Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify what kind of injuries some of the passengers had. This story will be updated as more information is received. Emergency responders transported four teenagers — three with minor injuries — to the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 31, after a crash on Colorado Highway 9, according to Summit Fire & EMS. One of the teenagers was not injured and hospitalized for observation only.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

California man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash Monday on snowy I-70 near Silverthorne

A California man died Monday, Jan. 30, of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne, according to Colorado State Patrol. The 37-year-old man from Los Angeles lost control of his 1998 Plymouth Voyager while driving west on I-70 near mile marker 207.5 around 4:40 p.m., Sgt. Troy Kessler said the day after the crash.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Coffee With a Cop returns to Rifle, CO

This morning, the Rifle Police Department hosted Coffee With a Cop in Downtown Rifle. The local version of the national law enforcement outreach program featured chats with several members of the Rifle PD, including Police Chief Debra Funston. With snowflakes floating about outside of the cafe, the warm drinks and...

