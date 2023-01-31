The saying goes that if you want to go fast, you should go alone. But if you want to go far, go together. It’s the theme and the title of Carbondale ultrarunner Jeff Colt’s “Potbelly Perspectives” talk at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies on Wednesday at 6 p.m., when he’ll speak about his endurance sports career and the community that has supported him along the way.

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO