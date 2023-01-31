Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest
While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
Summit Daily News
Family and friends celebrate the life of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail coach in Eagle County
VAIL — Lily Connelly loved all growing things. She filled her apartment in Vail with flowers and plants, and pondered every wildflower during the summer while biking and hiking around the valley. She was an untamed spirit who cared deeply for everyone who came into her life, and tended...
coloradosun.com
Vail Resorts sees uptick in skier traffic over last year’s record showing — but not in Colorado
VAIL — Early-season skier traffic to Vail Resorts’ 37 North American ski areas was up 12.5% through Jan. 8 compared with the same period last season, the company reported earlier this month. That bump is not evident in Colorado, where the company’s five resorts are seeing pretty mellow...
aspenpublicradio.org
Local ultrarunner goes fast and far with community support
The saying goes that if you want to go fast, you should go alone. But if you want to go far, go together. It’s the theme and the title of Carbondale ultrarunner Jeff Colt’s “Potbelly Perspectives” talk at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies on Wednesday at 6 p.m., when he’ll speak about his endurance sports career and the community that has supported him along the way.
Time machine: 20 years ago, Vail firefighter appears on new show ‘The Bachelorette’
A debate over new grooming practices on Vail Mountain played out in the pages of the Vail Daily, with the paper running numerous letters to the editor on the same day as a news story and an editorial about grooming. The mountain, in a company-wide policy change, had amended its practices that season to eliminate grooming during operating hours.
Marcia Gay Harden Takes Seven-Hour Uber Ride to Make Aspen Snow Ball
Under Colorado’s snowy skies on Saturday night, the Aspen Snow Ball took place at the local St. Regis. In its first edition, the annual gala, hosted by the Children’s Oncology Support Fund, raised more than $2.5 million for the fight against pediatric cancer. It was an evening that brought together film producer, fund founder and gala chair Thomas Pierce, actress and honorary chair Marcia Gay Harden, and singer and songwriter Denise Rich amid a major contingent of guests from Los Angeles. With a Narnia theme and top sponsorship from Chopard and Farfetch, the night brought together celebrities, donors and socialites. Said...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
aspenpublicradio.org
New app offers Pitkin Alerts in 100 languages
Pitkin County unveiled a new app on Jan. 25 that will deliver Pitkin Alerts in 100 languages. Until now, the alerts from Pitkin County’s dispatch center have been delivered in English with occasional Spanish translations. Despite a few hiccups during the rollout, the ReachWell app is now functioning and...
aspenpublicradio.org
Thursday, February 2
On today's newscast: a man died in Edwards Tuesday night after an encounter with Eagle County sheriff’s deputies, both candidates for mayor of Aspen officially launched their campaigns Wednesday, Glenwood Springs City Council is considering a change to its affordable housing requirements, two local agricultural nonprofits are joining forces, an interactive exhibit wraps up at The Art Base in Basalt Friday night, and more.
Summit Daily News
At least 2 Summit County teenagers injured in crash on Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify what kind of injuries some of the passengers had. This story will be updated as more information is received. Emergency responders transported four teenagers — three with minor injuries — to the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 31, after a crash on Colorado Highway 9, according to Summit Fire & EMS. One of the teenagers was not injured and hospitalized for observation only.
Hearse carrying body for donation slides off I-70 in Colorado
As Summit Fire and EMS said, "OK, file this one under: 'You'll never believe it.'"
Summit Daily News
California man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash Monday on snowy I-70 near Silverthorne
A California man died Monday, Jan. 30, of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne, according to Colorado State Patrol. The 37-year-old man from Los Angeles lost control of his 1998 Plymouth Voyager while driving west on I-70 near mile marker 207.5 around 4:40 p.m., Sgt. Troy Kessler said the day after the crash.
Summit County superintendent not backing down after backlash for LGBTQ+ curriculum plan
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Backlash over a more inclusive curriculum led to an ugly school board meeting and threats against the Summit County School District this month, but the superintendent said he won't back down in his support of the LGBTQ+ social studies standards. Public comment at January's school...
aspenpublicradio.org
Coffee With a Cop returns to Rifle, CO
This morning, the Rifle Police Department hosted Coffee With a Cop in Downtown Rifle. The local version of the national law enforcement outreach program featured chats with several members of the Rifle PD, including Police Chief Debra Funston. With snowflakes floating about outside of the cafe, the warm drinks and...
Name of man killed by Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies in Edwards yet to be released as investigation continues
An investigation into a domestic incident in Edwards on Tuesday night that ended with Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shooting and killing an armed male suspect remains ongoing. An update on the investigation Thursday states the identity of the man killed in the incident has yet to be released....
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
Comments / 0