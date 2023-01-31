Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
KCBD
Teen arrested in connection to shooting in east Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
Details released, arrested made in Teak Avenue shooting case, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report available Friday morning revealed new details about the shooting that seriously injured a man Wednesday evening in the 2700 block of Teak Avenue. The location is near a public school. Police provided an additional update to EverythingLubbock.com and said a 16-year-old male was taken into custody. “The juvenile was […]
KCBD
Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
Auto Accidents Across Lubbock Soared This Week
It's been a week of winter weather and ice in and around Lubbock and unfortunately, that means a lot of crashes around Lubbock County. Auto accidents soared this week beginning Monday morning when 19 accidents were reported throughout Lubbock County. Of course there could have been more minor accidents that weren't called in on Monday and throughout the week.
New Year But The Same Old Scammers Are Trying To Scam Lubbock
It's a new year but some things don't change once that calendar gets switched out. For example my favorite family member, wardrobe, and go-to waiter at China Star are still the same but some scammers are putting a new twist on their old tricks. The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released...
One hospitalized, shooting in East Lubbock on Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:14 p.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center, according to police. After this story was initially published, police told EverythingLubbock.com the victim was […]
Lubbock Police Searching For Suspects In Robbery
The Lubbock Police Department announced on Wednesday that they were searching for four suspects in a Central Lubbock robbery and assault case. Lubbock Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. According to Lubbock Police, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of 23rd street before...
Lubbock Fire Rescue said 11 adults, 2 children displaced in apartment fire Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com on Friday just after 9:00 a.m., that 13 people were displaced in a fire that occurred Thursday evening. At 9:27 p.m Thursday, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Avenue T. LFR said a small wood structure was “fully involved” and the […]
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: 3 Lubbock men killed in Terry County rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Three Lubbock men died in a rollover west of Brownfield yesterday morning. Another passenger is hospitalized at UMC in Lubbock. Here’s what we know: 3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield. Ropes student dies in crash. Alec Baldwin...
everythinglubbock.com
86 crashes in Lubbock County in 3 days, as hazardous conditions take over the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County saw an increase in crashes in the span of three days as hazardous conditions took over the roads the past week. Authorities told EverythingLubbock.com that Monday morning started with 19 collisions, one of those a fatal crash near Idalou after a truck failed to yield the right of way, colliding with a car.
KCBD
5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
towntalkradio.com
Update on fatal crash in Terry County
The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
Law enforcement impersonators targeting people in the Hub City, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that in the last month, it received multiple reports of law enforcement impersonators attempting to scam locals over the phone. In their latest tactic, scammers used local area codes and the names of real law enforcement officers, claiming they have arrest warrants and trying […]
KCBD
Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD announced district facilities will be closed on Friday, February 3 in order to conduct an inspection for a potentially harmful substance. This announcement comes the day after students were released early on Wednesday due to a suspected gas leak. The scheduled basketball games have...
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Woman killed, 5 taken to Lubbock after Lea County crash on Saturday, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
Walmart and CVS close early due to staffing issues, Lubbock pharmacy owner responds
LUBBOCK, Texas–Pharmacy workers have had enough of late nights and long hours. National chain pharmacies decided to cut their hours by closing early in response to staffing shortages. Walmart and CVS announced they’d be closing earlier in the day starting in March. CVS announced they would cut the hours of operation for 9,000 stores nationwide, […]
KCBD
DPS: 7 people involved in east Lubbock Co. crash, some seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS troopers are investigating a rollover east of Lubbock involving seven people. The crash occurred on FM 40 near FM 400 around 1:30 p.m., according to DPS officials. The vehicle, which was carrying seven people, lost control and flipped. The occupants of the vehicle were left...
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0