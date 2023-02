VICTORVILLE -- On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 3:43am, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 13400 block of Pyramid Drive in Spring Valley Lake. The suspects were in the process of sawing off the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle when he heard the saw from inside his residence. The victim went outside to confront the suspects and one of them fired two rounds at the victim from a handgun. The victim retreated into his residence in fear for his safety.

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO