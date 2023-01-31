Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Senate endorses plan to keep commissioners in charge of Lake County purchasing
The Indiana Senate wants the executive and legislative branches of Lake County government to continue operating as they have for at least the past four decades. It unanimously approved Senate Bill 154 on Thursday to keep the county's purchasing and data processing agencies under control of the three-member board of commissioners instead of transferring management to the seven-member county council.
Stimulus Check Update: Joe Biden Makes an Announcement About a May Deadline That Could Impact 2023 Stimulus Checks
The COVID-19 emergency is coming to an official end, which means another stimulus check is less likely.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislation proposes changes to pay, training for school board members
New legislation may change the way school boards operate in Pennsylvania. The proposed legislation, which State Representative Joe Webster of Pennsylvania plans to introduce to House members, aims to repeal the prohibition of compensation for school board members and increase the number of training hours required. Under the bill, communities...
