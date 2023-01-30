ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New Couple Alert & Pastor Claims Demons Play Rihanna in Hell [WATCH]

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZDID_0kWo3VBO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxVNX_0kWo3VBO00

Source: c/s / Reach Media


Gary has all your celebrity news and gossip from the weekend to fill you up on this beautiful Monday morning!

He first details the latest rumors swirling around a new potential power couple in Hollywood, which comes after Radar Online shared details about Common and Jennifer Hudson now dating, and allegedly have been keeping it a secret for months! The crew discusses if they like these two together and if there is any potential in this relationship working long-term, especially based on Common’s past dating history!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Plus in some news that will leave you scratching your head, Gary dishes on the viral TikTok pastor who claims to have once died, gone to Hell, and is here to report that Rihanna and others stay on the Devil’s playlist.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

“There’s a section in hell where music was playing. It was the same music that we hear on the Earth, but as opposed to entertainers singing it, the music, demons were singing it,” Gerald Johnson said.

A leader of a ministry in Texas, he added “when musicians do drugs, they can open a portal to hell that allows demons to whisper lyrics to them, which ultimately allows Satan to control people. “Here, music is to get over a breakup. ‘Don’t worry, be happy,’ ‘I bust the windows out your car,’ or, ‘under my umbrella,’ whatever,” he shared, referring to songs by Bobby McFerrin, Jazmine Sullivan, and Rihanna.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to the full conversation and weigh in with your thoughts in the comment section!

Related: Love Is In The Air: A Look at 2023’s Newest Celebrity Couples

Related: Angela Bassett And Rihanna Snag An Oscar Nomination

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Kandi Burruss and Co. Bring the Drama in First Trailer

Watch: Kandi Burruss Spills JUICY DMs About Khloe Kardashian & More!. Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two '90s hit-making groups—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV and Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott of Xscape—teaming up for an epic one-night-only performance.
Vibe

SWV And Xscape Clash And Quibble In ’Queens Of R&B‘: Watch Trailer

SWV and Xscape’s internal strife and external competition come face-to-face as both R&B supergroups take fans behind-the-scenes into their one night only, co-headlining concert. In Bravo’s forthcoming six-part limited series, SWV & Xscape: Queens Of R&B, all seven respective members of these groups prove that a lot can transpire when egos, talent, and unresolved conflict peak simultaneously. More from VIBE.comLaTocha Scott Of Xscape Signs With Motown GospelDiddy Files Entertainment Trademark For 'Diddy + 7' Reality ShowNicci Gilbert Takes Down Tory Lanez Plaques Following Conviction Produced by Mona Scott-Young’s Monami, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Kandi Burruss, Tameka...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
hotnewhiphop.com

Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”

Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
iheart.com

Jeopardy Bans contestant for a lifetime

Since it debuted in 1984, there have been roughly 17,000 contestants on Jeopardy, and nearly all of them have gone on to tell friends about their exciting time on the show - one even wound up hosting Jeopardy. But with so many people appearing on the program, there are bound to be a couple who have taken issue with their experiences as a player. That's the case for recent winner Yogesh Raut.
American Songwriter

4 Songs You Didn’t Know Snoop Dogg Wrote for Dr. Dre

Whether he’s working with Kelly Clarkson on a singing competition show, with Martha Stewart on some crossover television spectacular, or performing hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Snoop Dogg has become a household name with his smooth style and skillful lyrics. But did you know...
HipHopDX.com

Sheek Louch Refuses To Believe Quentin Miller Helped Write Nas' Verses

Sheek Louch has refused to believe Quentin Miller’s claims that he worked with Nas and helped him write a few of his verses during the King’s Disease sessions. On the latest segment of his conversation with VladTV, The LOX member made it clear that he doesn’t believe any of the rumors that Miller wrote any lyrics for Nas during the sessions for King’s Disease II and III. According to Sheek, people have to be clear on what they contributed to a song.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Flavor Flav Says He Spent $2500 per Day for Six Years on Crack

Public Enemy hypeman Flavor Flav joined DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast and spoke about his years-long crack addiction along with other subjects that he mentioned in his upcoming book, Flavor Flav: The Icon The Memoir. Flav said, “There was a time that I was spending $2,400 to...
Vibe

Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Rick Ross, And More Join Upcoming ‘Rock The Bells’ Cruise

Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights

Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
American Songwriter

Smokey Robinson Announces New Album, Shares “If We Don’t Have Each Other”

Smokey Robinson has announced a new album, Gasms. The project is set to drop on Friday, April 28. The new LP will be Robinson’s first in almost 10 years. The Motown standout released Smokey & Friends in 2014, which featured other big names like Elton John, James Taylor, Steven Tyler, Mary J. Blige, Sheryl Crow, and John Legend. To celebrate the album news, Robinson also released the project’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy