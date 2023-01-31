Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Walks Out of Airport After Discovering That Her Husband ‘Secretly’ Invited His Mother to Join Them on Their Trip
Many women have shared the same story; namely, they struggle to get along with their mother-in-law. As for the woman in the following story, she found herself planning a two-week getaway with just her husband. But when she got to the airport with her hubby, she saw her mother-in-law was packed and ready to go with them too.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
Albany Herald
Everyone Loves Jane Fonda! All About Her Husbands and Lovers Through the Years
Jane Fonda’s love life is filled with interesting men. The OG nepo baby turned activist started her career being underestimated as just a pretty face, but soon proved she had the talent and tenacity to make a name for herself. As a result, she not only has two Oscars to her name, but she’s also earned a flurry of other awards and nominations.
Comments / 0