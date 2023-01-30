ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

New Lakeway City Manager Joseph Molis outlines goals for traffic, staff retention

Before coming to work for the city in 2020, Joseph Molis worked for the city of Harker Heights near Killeen for over 10 years as its director of planning and development. Lakeway’s new City Manager Joseph Molis was unanimously appointed during the Nov. 21 Lakeway City Council meeting. Molis had served as interim city manager since Sept. 2. He began work with the city as assistant city manager in 2020.
Leander Beauty Supply opens, providing multicultural hair care; owned by Council Member Na'Cole Thompson

Leander Beauty Supply offers wigs, hair extensions, beard care, and other beauty products and accessories. (Courtesy Leander Beauty Supply) Leander Beauty Supply, a specialty beauty store, opened Jan. 30. Owned by Leander City Council Member Na’Cole Thompson, the business offers multicultural hair care; wigs; hair extensions; beard care; and beauty,...
Cedar Park City Council grants permit for Austin Children’s Academy expansion along RM 620

Austin Children’s Academy will expand, adding four additional classrooms at an adjacent property, located just off RM 620. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved at its Jan. 26 meeting a special-use permit that will allow the expansion of Austin Children’s Academy to an adjacent building just off RM 620.
Austin Community College, Austin-area universities announce plans for Feb. 2 amid ongoing icy conditions

On Feb. 1, thousands of Austin residents, businesses and schools experienced power outages due to downed lines, prompting some universities and districts to delay reopening. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) As icy conditions continue into Feb. 2, schools and universities announced plans for staff and students. Austin Community College and The University...
New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours

Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities)
Austin, Travis County lay out plans for storm cleanup, eye emergency declaration as thousands remain without power

Austin and Travis County leaders hosted a press conference Feb. 3. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) At a press conference Feb. 3, city of Austin and Travis County leaders began outlining plans for cleanup from the winter storm, as Austin Energy continues work to restore energy to customers without power. “We are...
5 new businesses now open in Barton Creek Square

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed mall located off off South Capital of Texas Hwy. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Space N10, Austin, on Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and sunglasses. Knockout has eight locations, including an additional Austin location in Lakeline Mall. 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Space N10, Austin. 512-358-6434. www.kowear.com.
Community Policy