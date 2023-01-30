Read full article on original website
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
New Lakeway City Manager Joseph Molis outlines goals for traffic, staff retention
Before coming to work for the city in 2020, Joseph Molis worked for the city of Harker Heights near Killeen for over 10 years as its director of planning and development. Lakeway’s new City Manager Joseph Molis was unanimously appointed during the Nov. 21 Lakeway City Council meeting. Molis had served as interim city manager since Sept. 2. He began work with the city as assistant city manager in 2020.
Austin, Travis County to file emergency disaster declarations
Austin and Travis County leaders hosted a press conference Feb. 3. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) At 3 p.m. Feb. 3, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Mayor Kirk Watson held a press conference to confirm they are going to file emergency disaster declarations Feb. 3. The declarations will allow Austin and...
Kyle to reconsider Woodmere Park development agreement Feb. 7
Kyle City Council will meet Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Kyle City Council may reconsider its vote for Woodmere Park’s Architectural Development Agreement on Feb. 7 at the regular City Council meeting. In a 5-2 decision Jan. 17, council...
Former Perfect Game land in Hutto nearly cleared for new development
The Hutto EDC board of directors met Feb. 2 before a regular City Council meeting to take action related to the purchase. (Screenshot courtesy city of Hutto) A 250-acre site north of Hwy. 79 in eastern Hutto is nearly free for future development after legal disputes with a previous developer.
Leander Beauty Supply opens, providing multicultural hair care; owned by Council Member Na'Cole Thompson
Leander Beauty Supply offers wigs, hair extensions, beard care, and other beauty products and accessories. (Courtesy Leander Beauty Supply) Leander Beauty Supply, a specialty beauty store, opened Jan. 30. Owned by Leander City Council Member Na’Cole Thompson, the business offers multicultural hair care; wigs; hair extensions; beard care; and beauty,...
Update: Austin Community College Riverside, South Austin campuses closed Feb. 3
Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages in the area. (Community Impact Staff) Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb....
Insurance provider offers advice for surveying ice damage, filing claims
A large number of trees in Georgetown were damaged as a result of a recent ice storm. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) As temperatures rise after the winter storm that swept through Central Texas, homeowners out surveying damage to their property may consider filing a claim with their insurance provider. The buildup...
Cedar Park City Council grants permit for Austin Children’s Academy expansion along RM 620
Austin Children’s Academy will expand, adding four additional classrooms at an adjacent property, located just off RM 620. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved at its Jan. 26 meeting a special-use permit that will allow the expansion of Austin Children’s Academy to an adjacent building just off RM 620.
City and County staffing tightens up following wage increases
In Austin and Travis County, staffing vacancies and the municipalities’ approach to hiring was a top political issue in 2022 that will likely remain in focus over the coming year. City leadership pointed to elevated vacancy rates stretching back to fall of 2021, in part thanks to the competitive...
Austin Community College, Austin-area universities announce plans for Feb. 2 amid ongoing icy conditions
On Feb. 1, thousands of Austin residents, businesses and schools experienced power outages due to downed lines, prompting some universities and districts to delay reopening. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) As icy conditions continue into Feb. 2, schools and universities announced plans for staff and students. Austin Community College and The University...
New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours
Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
How Austin plans to spend its $350M affordable housing bond funds
2022's $350 million affordable housing bond measure follows other housing bonds approved by Austin voters in 2006, 2013 and 2018. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) After Austinites voted overwhelmingly for a $350 million affordable housing bond proposition last year, the city is now planning to start using that funding beginning later this year.
Austin, Travis County lay out plans for storm cleanup, eye emergency declaration as thousands remain without power
Austin and Travis County leaders hosted a press conference Feb. 3. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) At a press conference Feb. 3, city of Austin and Travis County leaders began outlining plans for cleanup from the winter storm, as Austin Energy continues work to restore energy to customers without power. “We are...
Austin ISD cancels classes Feb. 3, will ask for waiver to avoid makeup days
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Austin ISD has decided to cancel classes Feb. 3 as a result. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Though temperatures around Austin are slowly warming Feb. 2 following several days of below-freezing weather, Austin ISD announced it will...
Bee Cave, Lakeway declare state of emergency in cities
Both City Councils will meet Feb. 6 to decide whether to extend the state of emergency. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Following the recent bout of severe winter weather, the cities of Bee Cave and Lakeway announced declarations of disaster on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, respectively. Both cities have been hit...
Governments offices near Lake Travis closed Feb. 2; residents should plan to be without power for extended period
Austin city workers work to remove downed trees in East Austin. (Adrian Gandara/ Community Impact) Most offices in the cities of Lakeway, Bee Cave and West Lake Hills remain closed Feb. 2. Officials with the city of Lakeway are cautioning residents to be careful driving roadways, as there are nonfunctioning...
5 new businesses now open in Barton Creek Square
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed mall located off off South Capital of Texas Hwy. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Space N10, Austin, on Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and sunglasses. Knockout has eight locations, including an additional Austin location in Lakeline Mall. 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Space N10, Austin. 512-358-6434. www.kowear.com.
Pedernales Electric Cooperative continues to work on restoring power to affected Central Texas areas
PEC serves electricity accounts in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews are still continuing to respond to several power outages across the Hill Country region due to the severe ice accumulation in the previous few days. Due to the amount of outages, it will...
Leander to gain new H-E-B fuel station, convenience store this spring
The H-E-B convenience store is expected to carry essential grocery items such as milk and eggs. (Community Impact staff) A new H-E-B fuel station and convenience store is anticipating a spring opening in Leander. The convenience store is expected to carry essential items such as milk, bread and eggs. A...
30 restaurants to check out in 2023 around Northwest Austin
Shuck Me will open off RM 2222 in Austin in late February. (Courtesy Shuck Me) Looking for a new restaurant to check out? The following dining establishments opened in 2022 in Northwest Austin, or are coming to the neighborhood later this year. These listings are not comprehensive. American. 1. Bouldin...
