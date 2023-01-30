Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend
Macatawa Bank said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Provident Bancorp (PVBC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.90MM shares of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.10MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Truist Financial (TFC) Declares $0.52 Dividend
Truist Financial said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend
Voya Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.20 Dividend
RGC Resources said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
UBS Group Updates Holdings in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd (MMU)
Fintel reports that UBS Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd Inc (MMU). This represents 16.29% of the company. In the last filing dated March 14, 2016 they reported owning 35.00% of the company, indicating no change...
NASDAQ
Crane Holdings, Co. (CR) Declares $0.47 Dividend
Crane Holdings, Co. said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Walker & Dunlop (WD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD). This represents 15.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4.74MM shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick Cuts Stake in Sprout Social (SPT)
Fintel reports that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.85MM shares of Sprout Social Inc (SPT). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Casella Waste Systems (CWST)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.31MM shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.23MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
